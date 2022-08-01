Famous Power Couple’s Incredibly Luxurious Sailing Yacht Shows Off on the French Riviera

Celebrity couples are making headlines these days with their lavish vacations onboard multimillion-dollar superyachts. But these two partners who were a “power couple” even before that was a thing, have owned their spectacular toy, one of the world’s largest luxury sailing yachts, for almost 15 years.
The French Riviera is obviously one of the places to be right now, if you’re rich and famous. And, no matter how many new opulent pleasure craft and new celebrities show up every year, it’s the world-famous ones who’ve been around for decades that steal the show. Eos is one of them, and it’s been recently spotted in the South of France, off the Lerins Islands, turning heads with its giant masts and elongated hull.
Eos is unique and special in many ways. To this day, it remains the only sailing yacht built by Lurssen, the legendary motor yacht builder, in its modern history. At the time of its launch, in 2006, it was the largest sailing yacht in the world, overtaking the famous Athena.
Since then, it’s been surpassed by Sailing Yacht A, launched in 2017, and Black Pearl, in 2018. But it continues to be one of the largest sailing yachts, and also one of the most secretive. Throughout its long history, Eos was never chartered, but used only privately by its owners.
Owners who also happen to be not just very rich, but famous too. Diane von Furstenberg and her husband Barry Diller reportedly bought the yacht in 2009.
A Belgian-American fashion designer, Diane von Furstenberg is one of the most iconic names in the history of modern fashions, and was named by Forbes one of the most powerful women in the world. A media mogul, Barry Diller founded the Fox Broadcasting Company and USA Broadcasting, and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1994.
Named after the Greek dawn goddess, Eos dwarfs other sailing yachts with its 93-meter (305 feet) silhouette and huge masts. These three masts were built at the maximum height approved by international standards (61 meters/200 feet), allowing it to still be able to pass under bridges. Powered by MTU engines, it can cut through the waves at 16 knots (18 mph/29.5 kph). It boasts seven cabins that can accommodate up to 14 guests, with an impressive crew of 21 catering to their needs.
Eos has managed to remain mysterious over the last 15 years, so the interiors created by Francois Catroux were never fully revealed. But some of its incredibly luxurious features are said to include a jacuzzi on the upper deck, a glamorous glass staircase, and a stunning 14-foot (4.2 meters) world map mural, created by Hand Made Maps.
Any way you look at it, this unique three-masted luxury schooner is truly worthy of a billionaire couple.
