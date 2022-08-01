Grand Soleil 72 Performance Is Ready to Offer Unforgettable Sailing Adventures

There is no such thing as the perfect boat for everyone, as some people prefer to sail slowly and savor every moment of the journey, while others crave speed and setting personal records. For the latter category, Grand Soleil has a new offering: the Grand Soleil 72 Performance, which will be launched in a few weeks.
The Italian shipmaker’s new flagship vessel is supposed to be displayed at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 at the beginning of September, but it seems the yacht will be launched a bit earlier.
Grand Soleil 72 Performance is a unique project designed by Cantiere del Pardo in partnership with great names in the yachting world, such as Franco Corazza, Matteo Polli, Nauta Design, and Marco Lostuzzi.
Boasting a distinctly sporty character, the 22-meter (72.2-foot) Grand Soleil 72 Performance blends an elegant and modern design with excellent performance optimized for Mediterranean sailing.
On the outside, the renderings shown so far revealed a unique hull shape that is very wide to provide enough volume for a spacious, comfortable interior space. However, the boat’s waterline beam is still narrow, while its sleek lines and low-profile coachroof display a timeless elegance.
According to the builder, the prominent V-shaped bow, combined with the boat’s dynamic length and low wetted surface, allows for reduced friction of the submerged sections, which in turn helps endow the boat with more speed and stability when sailing.
“The target was to take advantage of as many aspects of today’s hull shapes as possible to improve performance and also to create a yacht with lots of volume for very comfortable accommodation,” says Matteo Polli, Grand Soleil 72 Performance designer.
What makes this project stand out from the crowd is the meticulousness and great attention to detail in the building process. For instance, builders are said to have weighed all the composite bulkheads for the interior one by one and determined their thickness to optimize the vessel’s lightness, strength, and performance.
The interior design is penned by Nauta Design, which conceived and designed all the details of the deck. They made sure to efficiently take advantage of every inch of space and managed to create coherence and an elegant and welcoming style throughout.
Nauta created, as standard, an owner-forward four-cabin, four-bathroom layout, complete with an open full-width saloon and large galley aft on the port side. Customers can request customizations according to their needs and tastes, and the builder promises the build quality to match that of superyacht standards.
Moreover, Grand Soleil 72 Performance also strives to show Cantiere del Pardo’s commitment to creating sustainable boats with the utmost respect for the marine environment in which it will sail. As such, the construction materials they used, as well as the final design aim at the lowest environmental impact.
