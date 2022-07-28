Seabourn Venture Sets Sail on Inaugural Expedition Voyage to Northern Isles

The inaugural voyage will also mark the beginning of the Arctic season for the Seabourn Venture. The ship bound for the Arctic will take passengers on a series of 12 to 15-day cruise explorations to the most remote and least populated areas of the world.
The Arctic voyages will navigate through the waters of the Barents, Norwegian, and Greenland seas, to explore the Svalbard Archipelago, Scoresby Sound, Greenland, home to the largest fjord system in the world, and Greenland's Sermilik Fjord in southeastern Greenland. Passengers will experience the flow of ice from the many glaciers flowing into the Denmark Strait. The itinerary also includes the Canadian Arctic Archipelago where the eastern entry into the Northwest Passage begins in Pond Inlet, Nunavut.
The Seabourn Venture was built in 2022 by CI.MAR, a joint effort by Cimolai Group and T. Mariotti Shipyards in San Giorgio di Nogaro/Trieste, Italy at a cost of $225 million (200 million euro). Her overall length (LOA) is 558 feet (170 meters) with a beam (width) of 85 feet (26 meters). She is classified as a Mega Yacht with a gross tonnage of 23,000.
The power on the vessel is provided by a Azilpod system that integrates main generators, switchboards, converters, bow thruster motors, and the remote control system into a single package. The propulsion arrives via twin Azipod 6-megawatt units. The Azipod propulsion units free up space on board allowing the vessel to carry kayaks, Zodiacs, and a pair of submarines. They provide excellent maneuverability and operational control in polar and other regions around the world. In addition, the Swiss-engineered system is virtually vibration-free, ensuring passenger comfort and minimal impact to marine life.
The Seabourn Venture cruises at 22 knots per hour, has a crew of 120, and can accommodate 264 - 317 passengers in 132 cabins. The Bahamas register vessel is owned by Carnival Corporation & PLC and is operated by Seabourn Cruises (Seabourn Expeditions).
