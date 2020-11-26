Blow Away Your 401k on This 24K Gold and Platinum Hull Day Yacht

Leaving aside the highly-unlikely scenario above, what we see here has got to be one of the cleanest and most attractive day yachts I've seen in my life. Maybe it’s because of all that gold, I don’t know. But before we continue, let's clarify what a day boat or yacht is.
Just as the name implies, it’s a boat, and that boat is meant for use only during the day. Simple enough. They usually have no superstructure of any sort and include no restrooms or bedrooms, no kitchens or jacuzzies, and definitely no helicopter, except for maybe a toy one. These types of vessels are for cruising around your local coastline, and maybe enjoying a little private session with the spouse - unless they’re mad about you blowing the family’s retirement fund on a gold and possibly platinum dingey. Because that’s what this is, a dingey.
This so-called dingey does have a name, so I'll stop calling it that, because it deserves a bit more respect than that. It’s called the Lierna, and its styling comes from the mind of one Lorenzo Andre Spreafico, an executive designer from Milano, Italy.
vessel is very short, coming in at a little over 29 ft. (9 m). But these 29 feet pack more visual appeal than vessels ten times its size. The front of the boat is basic, with very little to talk about. But the aft and interior are where things get a bit interesting.
The aft segment of the hull takes on a very curvy shape with a couple of almost wave-like ridges that take your eyes and throw them right onto that golden rear panel work. Here we also find a boarding step with wooden panels, as is customary for yachts like these, and that too seems to be set in gold.
Unlike other vessels where we have seen gold being used as part of the design, here we find a very reserved and minimum use of the material. As someone used to say, “With all the right junk in all the right places.”
interior seem to be made of some sort of wood, although shaping wood like this is rather difficult, so it’s probably some sort of polymer or fiberglass with a topcoat. Of course, this is just speculation as no details are given regarding the design.
As for the seats, they just don’t blow me away. Honestly, if you look at the gallery long enough, you’ll agree that they have absolutely no business in that color scheme.
That’s about it, aside from the cockpit with some dials and buttons, nothing else is to be found here. Just remember, if the spouse gets mad at the purchase, just take the ship apart and sell it for its weight in, well, gold. Luckily for significant others around the world, this flashy piece is just a concept meant to inspire, rather than bring about a divorce.
