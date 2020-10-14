This Superyacht Uses Graphene Tech and Runs on Hydrogen from Seawater

The Triunfo superyacht created by Amor Jimenez Chito is no exception from that rule. This vessel may seem to lack the full glitz and glamor due to its minimalist design, but the technological ideas it employs are quite impressive.
But before we even discuss how this vessel works, let’s have a look at the design, one I personally have never seen before. Just to get it out of the way, yes, this vessel does include a sea-through hull. This is one of signature traits of this ship, and possibly the designer.
We can see that most of the hull has been eliminated and rather exposes the main salon and master bedroom. Imagine for a second cruising along at a speed of 20 knots while lying in bed with the better half and just enjoying the view of the ocean. Just picture that for a moment. And don’t worry about privacy, the glass walls are able to change their opacity.
Atop the vessel we can find the sundeck, and unlike other vessels, this feature occupies over 65% of this space. The rest of it is for the pool, flybridge, and helipad.
The lower deck of the ship includes the crew cabins, two VIP rooms, and two other guest rooms with a couple of single beds each. The remaining space is designated for a tender and garage that even has space for a sports car, and the engines.
Now, the engines are really the second most distinguishing mark of this design. They are meant to run completely on seawater. But how? Well, if you were paying attention in chemistry class, you would know that hydrogen and oxygen can be split apart from a water molecule through a process known as electrolysis. If you know how to capture the two separate atoms, you can then use the hydrogen for fuel with the only by-product being once again water.
Seawater is full of other things that doesn’t help this process, like salt. What happens when you eliminate the water from salt-water? It leaves a bunch of residue.
Finally, this concept is supposed to be constructed from something known as Graphenano. This is supposed to be a polymer material stocked to the brim with graphene particles. Apparently 200 times stronger than steel and 5 times lighter than aluminum. I don’t know for sure, I'm just the messenger.
Whatever Graphenano may be, or how someone can maintain structural integrity of a ship this size with most of the hull missing, I’m not sure. But then again, I'm not an engineer, but this is just a cool-looking and inspiring concept.
