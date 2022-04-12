Blaze Orange 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Shines Bright With Just 30 Miles on the Clock

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the rightful heir to the CTS-V, featuring a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, much like the one you’d find inside a C7 Corvette Z06. This is a serious piece of kit, and on paper, it should be fast enough to satisfy even the highest of expectations.
That LT4 V8 unit produces 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of torque, which you could then send to the rear wheels either via a six-speed manual (standard) or an optional 10-speed automatic. This car, up for grabs through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids, has the manual gearbox, which should appeal to buyers that still prefer the “old way of doing things.”
This is car number 155 of the first 250 Collector Series models, and it comes with a stunning Blaze Orange exterior, Jet Black interior, and just 30 miles (48 km) on its supercharged power unit.
Exterior highlights include the Carbon Fiber 1 Package, 19-inch Satin Graphite alloy wheels, Brembo brakes with bronze calipers, adaptive suspension with Magnetic Ride Control, plus Jet Black accents. This is without a doubt a high-contrast configuration, which a lot of people should appreciate, visually.
Inside, you’ll find 18-way power adjustable front seats (also heated, ventilated and massaging), alloy pedals, wireless charging for your mobile device, a 10-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 15-speaker AKG premium sound system, 12-inch digital gauge cluster and an HD Surround Vision Camera.
Then there are all the active safety goodies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane-Keep Assist with Lane-Departure Warning and Lane-Change Alert with Blind-Spot Monitoring.
According to the ad, this car was purchased new back in February of this year, which explains why it’s barely even been driven.
As for how quick the CT5-V Blackwing actually is, on paper, you should be able to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds, before maxing out at 209 mph (336 kph).
