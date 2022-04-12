NASCAR-Raced 2020 Toyota Camry Gave Up the Cup, Won’t Quit Going Fast

Even if to some people racing a car on an oval track for hours on end is not exactly the definition of skillful driving, NASCAR is the place where the most extreme stock cars prove their worth. This is why carmakers do not shy away from the competition and come up with incredible versions of the popular models all of us have witnessed firsthand on the streets of our cities.
Toyota is one of those carmakers, and it is present in all three major series of the competition. For the Cup, the car of choice is of course the Camry, fielded by Gaunt Brothers Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and MBM Motorsports, against a field of Camaros and Mustangs.
The NASCAR Camry is no ordinary street car, of course, but a TRD-prepped one that most of the time gets souped-up even more by the teams. Even so, it’s not very often that we come across one for sale on the open market, mostly on account we regular Joes have very little use for such a beast.
Yet we just stumbled upon one, sitting on the lot of a dealer called RK Motors. It’s a Gaunt Brothers Racing Camry, fully original and complete, we’re told, that’s going for a mere $79,900, or &718 per month if you can’t produce the cash all at once.
This particular car was raced by the team in the 2020 season, being last seen in November that year at the Phoenix Raceway. It packs all the original gear, down to the 358ci (5.9-liter) modified by Triad Racing to pump out 800 horsepower, and the full roll cage that wraps the driver in a protective cocoon.
The car still wears the livery (and the number 96) of the team that owned and raced it, but that’ll probably change once a new team gets its hands on it, and enters it in whatever competition. At least, that's what we hope they'll do, as this car certainly has a lot of punch left in it.
The NASCAR Camry is no ordinary street car, of course, but a TRD-prepped one that most of the time gets souped-up even more by the teams. Even so, it’s not very often that we come across one for sale on the open market, mostly on account we regular Joes have very little use for such a beast.
Yet we just stumbled upon one, sitting on the lot of a dealer called RK Motors. It’s a Gaunt Brothers Racing Camry, fully original and complete, we’re told, that’s going for a mere $79,900, or &718 per month if you can’t produce the cash all at once.
This particular car was raced by the team in the 2020 season, being last seen in November that year at the Phoenix Raceway. It packs all the original gear, down to the 358ci (5.9-liter) modified by Triad Racing to pump out 800 horsepower, and the full roll cage that wraps the driver in a protective cocoon.
The car still wears the livery (and the number 96) of the team that owned and raced it, but that’ll probably change once a new team gets its hands on it, and enters it in whatever competition. At least, that's what we hope they'll do, as this car certainly has a lot of punch left in it.