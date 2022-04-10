A New Android Auto Update Is Now Available for All Users

Google continues the work on further polishing Android Auto, and a few hours ago, the company finalized another stable build of the application.
That’s right, a new stable update for Android Auto is now available for download, with the rollout taking place as we speak through the Google Play Store.
The new version is Android Auto 7.5, and it comes only a few weeks after the very same update made its way to the beta testing channel. In theory, Android Auto 7.5 going live for production devices means the testing phase was completed successfully, and no issues should exist whatsoever.
But as many of us learned the hard way, this isn’t always the case, and while Android Auto 7.5 might seem like a very polished update at first, there’s also a chance it could end up causing other new bugs for people who were enjoying a very stable experience.
Given Google hasn’t provided a changelog to let us know what’s new, it’s pretty clear users out there will have to figure out if there’s anything that’s worth trying in the update.
On the hand, we can tell you what’s certainly missing: the Coolwalk update. We’ve known for a while the search giant is preparing a massive overhaul codenamed Coolkwalk, but in version 7.5, the work continues under the hood, with no visible improvements for users out there.
Coolwalk will provide users with a CarPlay dashboard-inspired UI that will essentially allow them to run multiple apps side by side in what seems to be a card-based interface. Needless to say, the Coolwalk update has become one very anticipated release, but so far, Google has remained completely tight-lipped on the whole thing.
If anything, I expect the Coolwalk update to go live in the summer, possibly after Google announces it at its developer conference.
The Android Auto 7.5 rollout takes place in stages through the Google Play Store, so if you want to try it out today without waiting, here’s where you can find the stand-alone APK installer for a manual update.
The new version is Android Auto 7.5, and it comes only a few weeks after the very same update made its way to the beta testing channel. In theory, Android Auto 7.5 going live for production devices means the testing phase was completed successfully, and no issues should exist whatsoever.
But as many of us learned the hard way, this isn’t always the case, and while Android Auto 7.5 might seem like a very polished update at first, there’s also a chance it could end up causing other new bugs for people who were enjoying a very stable experience.
Given Google hasn’t provided a changelog to let us know what’s new, it’s pretty clear users out there will have to figure out if there’s anything that’s worth trying in the update.
On the hand, we can tell you what’s certainly missing: the Coolwalk update. We’ve known for a while the search giant is preparing a massive overhaul codenamed Coolkwalk, but in version 7.5, the work continues under the hood, with no visible improvements for users out there.
Coolwalk will provide users with a CarPlay dashboard-inspired UI that will essentially allow them to run multiple apps side by side in what seems to be a card-based interface. Needless to say, the Coolwalk update has become one very anticipated release, but so far, Google has remained completely tight-lipped on the whole thing.
If anything, I expect the Coolwalk update to go live in the summer, possibly after Google announces it at its developer conference.
The Android Auto 7.5 rollout takes place in stages through the Google Play Store, so if you want to try it out today without waiting, here’s where you can find the stand-alone APK installer for a manual update.