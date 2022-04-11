Cadillac Debuts CT5-V Blackwing 120th Anniversary Edition

Founded in 1902 by remnants of the Henry Ford Company, the Cadillac Motor Car Division kicked off anniversary celebrations with a special edition of its most powerful series-production vehicle yet. The CT5-V Blackwing 120th Anniversary Edition is limited to 120 units, and the first example sold for $250k at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction.
“Everyone at Cadillac is thrilled with this result. We proudly support the SAE Foundation and are grateful to Barrett-Jackson for providing this opportunity,” declared Rory Harvey, vice president of the General Motors-owned marque. “We will help create a new sustainability-focused challenge for high-school students across the country, as well as provide hands-on immersive STEM learning for students in under-resourced communities.”
How does this limited-run model differ from the standard CT5-V Blackwing? For starters, the VIN serialization helps it stand out in the crowd. Unique sill plates and B-pillar builders’ plates are present as well. The list of goodies further includes a shifter medallion for manual-equipped cars, a steering wheel plate, and a certificate of authenticity. Every 120th Anniversary Edition also comes with a Spring Mountain V-Performance Academy Driving Experience, which some owners may find quite useful.
668 horsepower is one thing, but 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of torque channeled exclusively to the rear axle is a handful for many peeps with more dollars than driving skills. The CT5-V Blackwing can hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds thanks to Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance tires calibrated specifically for this application. Capable of more than 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour), the mid-sized luxury sedan also stops on a dime thanks to six- and four-piston brake calipers that squeeze 14.7- and 13.4-inch brake discs supplied by Brembo.
Customers who intend to track the CT5-V Blackwing are offered carbon-ceramic brakes. Tipping the scales at 4,123 pounds (1,870 kilograms) for the six-speed manual and 4,142 pounds (1,879 kilograms) for the ten-speed auto, the supercharged V8-engined sedan is available from $83,995.
