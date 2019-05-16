autoevolution

Bill Murray Once Stole a Prop Police Car With Chloe Sevigny, Adam Driver

This is probably an anecdote that would get a lesser famous person in trouble with the law but it will probably lead to nothing in the case of the trio starring in this year’s Cannes opener “The Dead Don’t Die.”
The film, directed by Jim Jarmusch opened the 2019 edition of the film festival, bringing into the spotlight Bill Murray, Chloe Sevigny and Adam Driver, who play deputies in a small town faced with a zombie invasion. The dark comedy with political undertones was as much fun to shoot as it is to watch, Sevigny tells Vulture in an interview after the screening.

It was fun to shoot because Murray was on set and he did the most Murray things possible, like steal a prop police car and invite her and Driver for a joyride. While illegally impersonating police officers.

“One day we were shooting outside the diner in the pouring rain. So we had to wait for the rain to pass, and Adam and Bill and I were in the cop car, in uniforms. Bill’s like, ‘Wanna go for a drive?’ We’re like, ‘Okay…’ He pulls out without telling any of the producers,” the actress tells the trade publication.

She admits that driving a fake cop car while wearing a fake police uniform is “probably” illegal, but says that the whole thing ended up being so much fun. They even used the lights on the car to make a memorable entrance at a local farm.

“He’s like, ‘Does anyone have their phone on them?’ And we’re like, ‘No.’ ;Does anyone have any money?’ ‘No.’ We’re driving around upstate in a cop car, no money, no phones. But he’d gotten a map in a restaurant, you know, one of those that’s to scale, like, ‘here’s the corner store.’ He was like, ‘I remember this farm stand I went to!’ He pulled up to this farm stand, with the lights on. Joyriding with Bill Murray. He got free [stuff] at the farm stand. He’s like, ‘I’ll come back and pay later’,” the actress continues.

Again, as fun as all this sounds, it’s totally illegal, no “probably” about it.
