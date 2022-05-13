Bethesda Delays Its Space Opera Starfield to 2023

With just a month left until the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the companies revealed that two of the most expected games of the year, Redfall and Starfield, have been delayed to 2023. Although not unexpected, the announcement is a truly bad news for Microsoft and its lineup of console exclusive games for 2022.
In fact, with the delay of both games, there are no more Xbox Series X/S exclusive titles coming from Microsoft’s studios this year. On the bright side, 2023 shapes up to be a bonkers year for gamers. In a statement on Twitter, Bethesda promised to use the extra time to further polish Starfield.
"We’ve made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023. The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them. We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating.”
The message also mentions a “first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield,” which is supposed to happen soon. We doubt we’ll be seeing this at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase next month, but maybe it will be showcased at The Game Awards much later this year.
Starfield, the space opera developed by the makes of Elder Scrolls series, has been a long-time project that only became reality after Bethesda has been acquired by Microsoft. Along with Redfall, the epic sci-fi will also launch on PC and, from day one, on Xbox Game Pass.
Although there are slim chances that we’ll be seeing either of these two games at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, we’re sure Microsoft’s studios will have amazing things to show on June 12.
