Bespoke Triumph Bonneville Bobber Gets Dressed in Alloy Bodywork and Excel Boots

Hideya Togashi’s Hide Motorcycle was founded nearly two decades ago in the Japanese capital of Tokyo. Originally, customizing Harley-Davidson's brutal machines was Hideya’s main area of expertise, but his skill set has since grown to incorporate the likes of other manufacturers into HM’s portfolio.
For instance, we featured the workshop’s drag-style Buell XB9S (dubbed “The Glory”) a few weeks back. We noticed you folks were rather fond of this fierce predator, so featuring another one of Togashi’s bespoke entities seems in order. The creature you see in these photos was a 2017 Triumph Bonneville Bobber prior to landing on this fellow’s doorstep.
Within its tubular steel cradle frame, the bike in question carries a liquid-cooled 1,200cc parallel-twin powerplant. This nasty piece of machinery prides itself with four valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 10.0:1. At approximately 6,100 spins per minute, the engine is perfectly capable of generating up to 77 untamed horses, along with 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) of unforgiving twist at 4,000 revs.
Triumph’s 2017 MY Bonnie to reach a top speed of no less than 115 mph (185 kph), not too bad for a monstrosity that weighs 503 pounds (228 kg) on an empty stomach, right?
At the front, the entire structure is supported by 41-mm (1.6-inch) KYB forks, while a single Kayaba shock absorber handles rear suspension duties. Ample stopping power is achieved thanks to a 310-mm (12.2-inch) brake disc and a Nissin two-piston floating caliper up front, joined by a 255-mm (10-inch) rotor and a single-piston caliper on the opposite end.
Without going into any other technical details, let’s proceed with a complete analysis of Hide Motorcycle’s unique superstar. Hideya invested countless hours into crafting an aluminum full fairing from scratch to satisfy his customer’s brief. The result is a spectacular display of flawless metalwork, which extends from the bike’s front end all the way down to its exhaust mufflers.
Additionally, the experts over at Atelier Cherry were tasked with upholstering a single-seater saddle to round things out. We find a pair of clip-on handlebars taking pride of place in the cockpit, accompanied by rear-mounted Tarozzi foot pegs for a sportier riding stance. Lighting accessories come in the forms of Motogadget bar-end blinkers, an eccentric LED headlight, and a bespoke taillight module.
In terms of footwear, the beast comes equipped with 18-inch laced wheels from Excel’s range. For abundant grip, their rims have been enveloped in high-grade ContiSportAttack 2 CR tires on both ends. Lastly, Togashi teamed up with Keen Edge to have his two-wheeled marvel painted with a breathtaking metallic blue base.
