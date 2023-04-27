Bentley Rolls Out Small Updates for the 2024 Continental GT and 2024 Flying Spur

Volkswagen-owned Bentley is currently testing mid-cycle refreshes of the Continental GT and Flying Spur. In the meantime, the British automaker has also introduced minor styling updates for the CGT and FS.
Marketed as 2024 models in the United Kingdom, the Continental GT Azure and Continental GTC Azure take inspiration from the Bentayga EWB Azure in their exterior appearance. For starters, Azure stands for a rather fancy grille that boasts chrome vertical vanes.
Both coupe and convertible vehicles come standard with Azure design 22-inch wheels from the Flying Spur. On the inside, you'll notice lofted quilting that emphasizes the luxurious nature of the Continental GT and Continental GTC. In this particular specification, the Wilton carpets use 100 percent wool. Not just any wool, but a specific type chosen for its color and cleanliness.
The Crewe-based company also waxes lyrical about no bleach whatsoever being used in the manufacturing process of the aforementioned carpets. Elsewhere in the lineup, the standard carpets have been replaced with more sustainable carpets made from recycled nylon.
Bentley worked its magic on the Speed range of vehicles too, starting with Granite bolstering for the blackline specification. The W12-powered Flying Spur Speed, as well as the V8-powered Flying Spur S, now come with a matrix-type grille instead of a straight vane grille.
Every single variant of the Continental GT, Continental GTC, and their sedan-bodied sibling is available with something that Bentley refers to as dark tint diamond brushed aluminum technical finish. Said finish can be applied to the front and rear fascias and the waistrails.
Inspired by the Bentayga sport utility vehicle, the word salad of a finish is achieved by brushing the aluminum trim pieces from multiple directions for a three-dimensional effect. Last but certainly not least, Bentley has introduced a new exterior paint color in the guise of Topaz Blue, which blends blue and green perfectly.
No pricing details are currently available, and probably won't be in the future either given that Bentley has an ultra-luxury image to uphold. Be that as it may, we do know that a 2023 model year Continental GT costs £179,060 (circa $223,185) at the very least in the UK.
The S is £201,260 or $ at current exchange rates, the Azure costs £214,360 ($250,855), the Speed is £222,060 ($276,780), and the Mulliner retails at between £230,760 and £260,360 ($287,620 and $324,515) depending on the number of cylinders. The Flying Spur, which can be had with a plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V6 of Audi origin, is anything between £170,960 and £244,760 ($213,175 and $305,200) before options.
There is a bit of bad news for prospective customers, though, namely those in the market for the fabulous W12 introduced by the Audi A8 a long time ago. It will be discontinued for good in April 2024 according to Bentley, which leaves prospective customers merely 12 months to order a car with this silky-smooth brute.
