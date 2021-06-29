Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak Is Now the Fastest Renewably-Powered Racecar

5 1964 Chevrolet Corvette B Production Racecar Begs to Go Racing Again

Only a few years back, “sustainable luxury mobility” still sounded like an oxymoron, but it seems Bentley is determined to prove that it can be done. And this third entry into the most challenging hill climb competition, the PPIHC, marks another milestone for the luxury brand’s ambitious strategy of blending uncompromising quality with environmental awareness. The Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak came 2nd in Time Attack 1, becoming the fastest racecar to run on renewable fuel at the competition.This year’s PPIHC didn’t start off well, with the finishing line having to be repositioned lower, because of icy conditions in the area. This meant that one third of the normal 14,115 ft course was cut, so breaking the speed record was no longer possible. But the Bentley team did not let this get them down and focused on making the best out of it. Challenges didn’t stop there, with an engine issue causing a delay a few corners away from the finish line. Even so, the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak managed to get second place.Driven by Rhys Millen, the former King of the Mountain himself, the car also finished 4th overall, officially leaving behind all the other sustainability-oriented competitors, including the fully electric ones. The 760Continental GT3 became the fastest renewably-powered racecar, despite all obstacles at this year’s event.A blend of advanced biofuels that was specifically developed for motorsport, the renewable fuel alternative that powered this car cuts greenhouse gas emissions up to 85%. This PPIHC win confirms that Bentley’s renewable fuels program is on the right track.It may not have broken the record this time, but Bentley’s most extreme racecar yet made a statement and paved the way for future greater victories.

