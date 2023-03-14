Bentley Continental GT That Once Belonged to Elton John Is Looking Like a True Survivor

Sir Elton John's career spanned over six decades, which was long enough for him to get a feel for the most luxurious things, whether we're talking about houses, jets, yachts, and cars.
The British singer is easily one of the most famous musicians of our time, with over 300 million records sold worldwide. Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, he amassed a net worth estimated at $550 million as of 2023 over his six-decade career.
Sir Elton John has always displayed his colorful, bright personality through shiny outfits, sparkly glasses, and remarkable, catchy songs. He has a collection of 250,000 sunglasses, lots of houses, a couple of yachts, a private jet, plus a lot of awesome cars.
For the moment, we'll focus on one that is from 2004, a Bentley Continental W12 GT. At the time, Sir Elton John had embarked on a 75-show residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, which offered him the chance to entertain the fans without having to travel around the world. Initially planning to perform in Vegas for three years, he ended up doing a 247-show residency over six years in parallel with Celine Dion.
2004 was also the year he released his twenty-seventh studio album, Peachtree Road, with singles like "Turn the Lights Out When You Leave," "Answer in the Sky," and "All That I'm Allowed."
The same year, the Rocket Man also treated himself to a brand-new car, a Bentley Continental W12 GT.
Continental GT in 2002 at the Paris Motor Show for the 2003 model year, and it brought a new, innovative 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbocharged engine. The car was built on the same platform as the Volkswagen Phaeton coupe.
The Bentley Continental GT was capable of 552 horsepower (560 ps) and a torque of 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), that meant the luxury coupe could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph (318 kph).
The one that Elton John owned came in one of the original six body colors, the Umbrian Red metallic, combined with a Crème leather interior and a dark walnut veneer trim to provide contrast. There is also a steering wheel in black leather on board.
The Bentley Continental GT comes with SatNav, cruise control, heated seats with electric memory on the side, and a start/stop engine button.
The coupe has been fitted with optional 19-inch split-rim alloy wheels, wrapped in Premium Pirelli P-Zero tires.
The exterior shade could've been inspired by his older Bentley Continental convertible, also with a red exterior, that appeared in his music video for “Nikita.”
Fellow musician Prince also had a Bentley Continental GT Coupe, a 2006 model year, that came in Baby Blue.
Elton John was the first owner of this luxurious coupe, first registered in February 2004. It was the 414th unit built, which means the star was probably already on the wait list for the Continental GT by the time production started.
The new listing mentions that there aren't any blemishes or issues inside the cabin. It also adds that "all the many fixtures and fittings appear perfect and as they left the factory," proving that Elton John is not the only one "still standing." His former Bentley Continental GT is, too. And it is "looking like a true survivor."
The luxury car has been fully serviced by Bentley and Bentley specialists. Since it drove through the factory gates 19 years ago, it covered less than 9,500 miles (15,207 kilometers).
He had many other Bentleys and he also sold nine of them at an auction in 2001, including a 1975 Corniche Convertible.
His passion for cars drove him to other British brands. Throughout the years, he was the owner of a 1978 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, a 1965 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Roadster, a Jaguar XJ220, a Rolls-Royce Phantom V, and a 1973 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, among others.
Ferraris, Maseratis, and more.
The Bentley Continental GT is offered for auction now at Car & Classic, with bids ending on March 16. Currently sitting at £32,000 (approximately $38,987 at today's exchange rate) after 14 bids, the listing also adds that the reserve has been met.
Sir Elton John has always displayed his colorful, bright personality through shiny outfits, sparkly glasses, and remarkable, catchy songs. He has a collection of 250,000 sunglasses, lots of houses, a couple of yachts, a private jet, plus a lot of awesome cars.
For the moment, we'll focus on one that is from 2004, a Bentley Continental W12 GT. At the time, Sir Elton John had embarked on a 75-show residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, which offered him the chance to entertain the fans without having to travel around the world. Initially planning to perform in Vegas for three years, he ended up doing a 247-show residency over six years in parallel with Celine Dion.
2004 was also the year he released his twenty-seventh studio album, Peachtree Road, with singles like "Turn the Lights Out When You Leave," "Answer in the Sky," and "All That I'm Allowed."
The same year, the Rocket Man also treated himself to a brand-new car, a Bentley Continental W12 GT.
Continental GT in 2002 at the Paris Motor Show for the 2003 model year, and it brought a new, innovative 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbocharged engine. The car was built on the same platform as the Volkswagen Phaeton coupe.
The Bentley Continental GT was capable of 552 horsepower (560 ps) and a torque of 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), that meant the luxury coupe could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph (318 kph).
The one that Elton John owned came in one of the original six body colors, the Umbrian Red metallic, combined with a Crème leather interior and a dark walnut veneer trim to provide contrast. There is also a steering wheel in black leather on board.
The Bentley Continental GT comes with SatNav, cruise control, heated seats with electric memory on the side, and a start/stop engine button.
The coupe has been fitted with optional 19-inch split-rim alloy wheels, wrapped in Premium Pirelli P-Zero tires.
The exterior shade could've been inspired by his older Bentley Continental convertible, also with a red exterior, that appeared in his music video for “Nikita.”
Fellow musician Prince also had a Bentley Continental GT Coupe, a 2006 model year, that came in Baby Blue.
Elton John was the first owner of this luxurious coupe, first registered in February 2004. It was the 414th unit built, which means the star was probably already on the wait list for the Continental GT by the time production started.
The new listing mentions that there aren't any blemishes or issues inside the cabin. It also adds that "all the many fixtures and fittings appear perfect and as they left the factory," proving that Elton John is not the only one "still standing." His former Bentley Continental GT is, too. And it is "looking like a true survivor."
The luxury car has been fully serviced by Bentley and Bentley specialists. Since it drove through the factory gates 19 years ago, it covered less than 9,500 miles (15,207 kilometers).
He had many other Bentleys and he also sold nine of them at an auction in 2001, including a 1975 Corniche Convertible.
His passion for cars drove him to other British brands. Throughout the years, he was the owner of a 1978 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, a 1965 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Roadster, a Jaguar XJ220, a Rolls-Royce Phantom V, and a 1973 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, among others.
Ferraris, Maseratis, and more.
The Bentley Continental GT is offered for auction now at Car & Classic, with bids ending on March 16. Currently sitting at £32,000 (approximately $38,987 at today's exchange rate) after 14 bids, the listing also adds that the reserve has been met.