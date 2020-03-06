Bentley Continental GT Convertible Honors Horse Racing, and There’s Only One

It’s been just a few days since Bentley and its coach-building division Mulliner unveiled the stunning Bacalar, and we are faced yet again with another build from Crewe. For all intents and purposes, this new one, called Continental GT Equestrian Edition, is even more exclusive than the Bacalar.
The car that was supposed to be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show but got an online unveiling instead will be built in just 12 copies. The Equestrian Edition, on the other hand, is unique.
The car was put together by Mulliner at the request of Bentley Bristol, and it is supposed to be a nod to the Cheltenham Festival, a horse racing event taking place on Saint Patrick's Day on March 17. Just as the car's name says, it is also an ode to horses and their riders.
No technical upgrades were made to this GT, but the visual enhancements are more than enough to make it a sight to behold.
On the exterior, the fascia got gold detailing, the entire car is wrapped in a paint the Brits call Spruce, and the chrome usually found on the bezels, radiator grill and exhaust outlets has been replaced with gloss black. 22-inch wheels round up the special appearance.
Inside, the headrest of each seat is embroidered with a horse and rider emblem, and they are completely covered in a material called Saddle hide.
The Bentley Continental GT Convertible Equestrian Edition is the first car in a series Mulliner calls Collections. Collections is part of a three-portfolio structure that would see Mulliner become more prominent on the market in the coming months.
This series will see existing Bentleys getting a bespoke touch, another one called Classic will be used to deliver restorations, while the Continuation series, well, this is the one responsible for the birth of the Bacalar.
