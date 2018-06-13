autoevolution
 

Bentley Bentayga Speed Closer to Production, Will Bring "Big Change" in Design

The super-SUV market is on its way to receiving a new member, which will arrive in the form of the Bentley Bentayga Speed. The British carmaker's head designer, Stefan Sielaff, has recently reconfirmed that the company is working on a range-topper for its crossover.
The executive stated that the Speed moniker would bring a "big change" in design compared to the standard W12 model, if we might call the latter so. Talking to autocar, Crewe's design boss also mention that the Bentayga will receive the usual styling upgrades associated with the said badge, but didn't go into the details of the matter.

The twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 heart of the Bentayga will obviously receive an output bump. And with the unit currently delivering 600 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of twist, the newcomer will be a velocity behemoth.

Nevertheless, this tile can already be used for the W12 incarnation of the Bentayga, which covers the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 4.1 seconds and comes with a top speed of 187 mph (301 km/h).

It will be interesting to see how the Bentayga Speed compares to the 650 hp Lamborghini Urus in a straight line, since the Italian should maintain its supremacy in the corners.

We'll remind you that those in the market for a Bentayga can already choose between three other powerplants besides the W12. These include a twin-turbo V8 model, a plug-in hybrid involving a turbocharged V6 and even a V8 diesel.

Nevertheless, since the gas V8 and the gas-electric model came to the market earlier this year, we should see the Bentayga Speed arriving in 2019.

Given Bentley's business model, the Bentayga should receive additional special editions. And since we're talking about an SUV, the British engineers will have to be creative, since the segment's clientele has specific requirements. But this is another story for another time.
