Bentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body Kit

The Bentley Bentayga engine is getting more diverse by the year, as it now includes diesel and gasoline V8s, soon to be joined by a hybrid. However, the benchmark is still set by the unique W12 twin-turbo locomotive engine.

The company specializes in subtle work, though it can have wild projects too. The HP and 1,060 Nm (782 lb-ft) of torque from this 5.0-liter mill.



For the record, those numbers represent a 102 HP and 160 (118 lb-ft) improvement over the standard Bentayga. So it's like finding an extra VW Polo under the hood.



No performance numbers were released, but we know a stock Bentley SUV will reach 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and tops out t about three times that. Frankly, going that fast in a high-rider sounds scary.



Custom wheels were also chosen for this car. They belong to the Wheelsandmore LeMan series and measure 23x10 inches. After they've been wrapped in Continental Sport Contact tires, the new alloys will set you back more than €5,000. However, because they kept the stock Bentley caps, few people will notice the upgrade. Also, a big part of the makeover is adjustable coupling bars for the air suspension, which Wheelandmore say create the "perfect ride."



The body kit is subtle, but it's there. Its most "obscene" pieces are the front chin spoiler and trunk lid element. Most of the bodywork is wrapped in satin black, making gloss black trim elements stand out.



