autoevolution
 

Bentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body Kit

30 Jan 2018, 21:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Bentley Bentayga engine is getting more diverse by the year, as it now includes diesel and gasoline V8s, soon to be joined by a hybrid. However, the benchmark is still set by the unique W12 twin-turbo locomotive engine.
16 photos
Bentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body KitBentley Bentayga by Wheelsandmore Has 710 HP And Subtle Body Kit
In this era of downsizing, such a big block is a tuner's delight, as we discovered after checking out this project by Wheelsandmore.

The company specializes in subtle work, though it can have wild projects too. The Bentayga, however, has kept its look. By upgrading the engine management software, Wheelsandmore was able to squeeze out 710 HP and 1,060 Nm (782 lb-ft) of torque from this 5.0-liter mill.

For the record, those numbers represent a 102 HP and 160 (118 lb-ft) improvement over the standard Bentayga. So it's like finding an extra VW Polo under the hood.

No performance numbers were released, but we know a stock Bentley SUV will reach 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and tops out t about three times that. Frankly, going that fast in a high-rider sounds scary.

Custom wheels were also chosen for this car. They belong to the Wheelsandmore LeMan series and measure 23x10 inches. After they've been wrapped in Continental Sport Contact tires, the new alloys will set you back more than €5,000. However, because they kept the stock Bentley caps, few people will notice the upgrade. Also, a big part of the makeover is adjustable coupling bars for the air suspension, which Wheelandmore say create the "perfect ride."

The body kit is subtle, but it's there. Its most "obscene" pieces are the front chin spoiler and trunk lid element. Most of the bodywork is wrapped in satin black, making gloss black trim elements stand out.

From the downpipes to the mufflers, the exhaust system is also totally new on this car, adding a few classy decibels and offering adjustability for when you just want to cruise.
Bentley Bentayga Bentayga tuning WheelsAndMore
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GT Supersports LuxuryBENTLEY BentaygaBENTLEY Bentayga LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  