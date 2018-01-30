autoevolution
 

2019 Kia Cee'd Spied in Detail, Looks Like the New Forte Sedan

Peter Schreyer and his team deserve every award they're going to get for the all-new Cee'd. These latest spyshots show a lot more design than previously seen, which is not surprising considering Geneva is just around the corner.
With the heavy camo off, we can say with total certainty that the 2019 Cee'd hatchback looks a lot like the new Forte. The parallel is stronger than on the previous generations of these cars.

At the front, the reinvented Tiger Nose grille continues to have a Stinger-like appearance. The fog lights and wrap-around trim also create the illusion of massive air intake on the side of the bumper. A chin spoiler is only too happy to play along.

The LED headlights are pretty cool too, featuring four geometric dots around the center beam. It's similar to what Porsche has but... better?

Following the recent trends, Kia also opted for 3D taillights. They're expensive to make, but add a premium touch to the rear end of the car. The trunk lid has pronounced spoiler and side aero elements on the glass surface, as you see on hot hatches. Based on the size of the wheels, we'd say that this prototype has the GT Line body kit as well.

The platform is the same as that of the Hyundai i30, which means a little more legroom and increased body rigidity. The engine range will also be close the sister car. The gasoline engine range will have 1.0, 1.4 and 1.6-liter turbos with between 120 and 205 horsepower.

Three versions of the 1.6 CRDi will be available with between 95 and 136 HP, similar to the old Cee'd. A Korean-developed twin-clutch gearbox will serve as Kia's DSG rival.

The cool stuff is what we don't see in these spyshots. With Hyundai making the i30 N, there's a potential for a 250-275 HP version of the Cee'd. That's purely theoretical, but the shooting brake body style is pretty much guaranteed.
