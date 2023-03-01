Ben Affleck Not a Pro at Parking, Touches a Couple of Cars With His Mercedes EQS

Parking can be stressful. We’ve all been there: we rush to get to a place in time and then we have to find nearby parking that is also, preferably, free. That doesn’t always turn out to be what we expected.
Whether we struggle to fit into a spot or we circle around waiting for an opening, parking can be nerve-wracking for some. Others seem to give it no second thought, squeezing into an open space, even if their parking skills aren't top-notch.
Such a predicament happened to Academy Award-winning Ben Affleck recently. The Batman star didn’t drive the Batmobile, but his dark electric Mercedes.
The A-list actor was just like all of us when it comes to struggling to find a parking space in the morning traffic on Monday, February 27, in Brentwood, CA.
He eventually found an empty spot between two cars and tried to squeeze in his new Mercedes EQS Sedan. But the space was quite cramped and apparently not enough for his sedan. During all his maneuvers, he slightly touched the Nissan Altima parked in front of him a couple of times before managing to get away.
The Mercedes EQS Sedan starts at $102,310 in the U.S. and is available in four flavors, the 450+ Sedan, the 450 4MATIC Sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC, and the one chosen by Ben, the AMG EQS Sedan, which is the range-topping version.
The flagship electric AMG features a dual electric motor setup. One electric motor is placed on the front axle and the other on the rear one, generating a total of 649 horsepower (658 ps) and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque.
If you engage the EQ Boost from the AMG Dynamic Plus package, you get even more. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Sedan's electric motors can deliver as much as 751 horsepower (761 ps) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque.
As for its performance, the Mercedes EV can rocket to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.4 seconds, able to whizz past the bad guys by reaching 137 mph (220 kph), with 277 mi (446 km) of range before it needs to be plugged in again.
This isn’t the first time Ben Affleck has struggled with such parking. Late last year, the actor almost blocked the bike lane when parking his black Tesla Model S Plaid one morning while taking his son, Samuel, to school. He didn't touch any of the parked cars then, though.
The Mercedes in question is the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Sedan which he purchased back in January.
