Behold 15 Shades of Grey, a Custom-Made Yamaha SR400 Built for a Graduation Project

Grey paint and brown upholstery go together like hot dogs and mustard; a fact clearly proven by this stylish one-off.
Created by Analog Motorcycles and a local high-school student for his graduation project, the custom Yamaha SR400 pictured above went from stock to its current form in just eight weeks. The starting point for this endeavor was a 2015 variant of Yamaha’s lineup, and Tony Prust’s crew – along with their young, temporary apprentice – dubbed it 15 Shades of Grey.
Once the donor had been dismantled, the customization process began with a few transplants and surgical interventions in the chassis department. The bike’s subframe was revised in order to tighten up its rear-end geometry, and the tubing is now supported by premium aftermarket shock absorbers from Super Shox.
At the front, the SR400 saw its suspension upgraded with Race Tech fork springs and valve emulators, while the wheel hubs, spokes, and rims were powder-coated black at both ends. Then, the laced hoops got wrapped in a grippy pair of Shinko 705 tires, but no change has been made to the motorcycle’s front or rear brakes.
Sitting atop the modified subframe is a custom seat pan built in-house, and the gorgeous upholstery comes courtesy of 83 Seats. The southernmost part of this new saddle is occupied by a tailor-made luggage rack, which may be tiny but is still infinitely more convenient than no storage facilities at all. Beneath the seat, you’ll spot a bespoke rear fender topped with LED lighting and a bare-bones license plate holder.
To our surprise, the side covers adorning the SR400’s flanks are actually stock, but they now feature three mesh-covered openings each. Choosing to also retain the OEM front fender, the Analog squad had it trimmed to remove some visual mass and achieve the desired proportions up north.
Above the new fender lies a state-of-the-art M5 headlight from Denali’s inventory, and it’s just one of many high-end accessories dwelling in and around the cockpit area. Others include Koso instrumentation and a Moose handlebar, which bears Oury grips, Motone switches, and a Magura HC1 brake master cylinder.
LED turn signals and a single underslung mirror round things out at twelve o’clock. In addition, all the electronics have been rewired through Motogadget’s m-Unit control module, then it came time for Tony and his team to address the exhaust plumbing. They’ve retained and ceramic-coated the original header, subsequently topping it off with a shiny Cone Engineering silencer.
Finally, the grey, black, and white color scheme was executed by Artisimo, one of Analog’s regular collaborators when it comes to paint jobs. The entity we now call 15 Shades of Grey had attained its current and final form in 2017, though the total cost for all the mods remains a mystery. In any case, this must’ve been the coolest graduation project of the whole class that year!
