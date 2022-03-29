Battle of the Tesla Losers: 2021 Porsche Turbo S Takes On 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo

When Tesla Model X Plaid rolled out in the U.S., Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes was one of the first YouTubers to test its limits on the track. After setting a new World SUV record and taking a Lamborghini Huracan Evo and a Porsche 992 Turbo S to school, he staged a race between the Tesla losers.
On paper, the Huracan Evo and Porsche 992 Turbo S evenly match. They both have a lightweight construction, have about the same power output, and run on an all-wheel-drive setup.
The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo comes with a thunderous 5.2-liter V10 paired to a 7-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission making 630 HP. This supercar doesn’t come cheap. It costs a whopping $304k.
The 2020 Huracan Evo is a full-fledged supercar with astonishing acceleration levels. It might not harness enough power to beat a Model X Plaid, but it has enough gusto to chase down a 922 Turbo S. It will do 0 to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds and finish a quarter-mile in 10.4-seconds at 135 mph.
The new 2021 Porsche 992 Turbo S does precisely what other 911 Turbo S’s were good at—pushing the boundaries of performance perfection. It’s everything better than its predecessor making 60 HP and 50 Nm of torque more.
The new Turbo S is an insanely fast car. Under the hood, it comes with a 3.7-liter flat-six twin-turbo engine paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission making 640 HP and 800 Nm of torque.
It has the potential to hit 62 mph in 2.2-seconds and a quarter-mile in 10.1 seconds at 137 mph, making it one of the quickest cars in a straight line. The 2021 Porsche 992 Turbo S retails at about $245k.
Both cars are stock with zero modifications.
On paper, the new 992 Turbo S has the upper hand. It has quicker acceleration times and proven agility on the track. However, we can’t ignore the raging bull throaty V10 and racing acumen.
