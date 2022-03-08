autoevolution
2022 Tesla Model X Fails To Meet Its Match, Humiliates a Lamborghini Huracan EVO

8 Mar 2022, 11:04 UTC ·
With 1,020 HP from a tri-motor setup, the 2022 Tesla Model X is currently the quickest production SUV, running nines on the quarter-mile. Brook Weisblat of DragTimes is still obsessed with its limits and put it head to head with a pretty quick Lamborghini - the Huracan EVO.
If you are the kind of person who can spend a quarter-million dollars on a car with an equally matching performance and street cred, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO is a perfect choice.

Forget how impractical it is or the attention you’ll get in traffic. This Lamborghini will take off at neck-breaking speeds when required, feeding your inner-ego with its visceral V10 exhaust note.

But in the real world, where a gallon of gas now costs as much as an average meal at your favorite restaurant - the Model X has all the advantages over the Huracan EVO. It has a higher horsepower output and more low-end torque than the Lamborghini.

Still, let’s not forget the Model X is a family SUV. It also weighs considerably more than the Huracan EVO at 5,390 lbs (1,890 lbs more than the Lamborghini's 3,530 lbs).

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO comes with a potent 5.2-liter V10 paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission making 640 HP. The EVO has a power-to-weight ratio of 5.5lbs/HP and retails at $304k in the U.S. The Huracan EVO can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds.

The Tesla Model X Plaid, on the other hand, runs on a Tri-motor setup making 1,020 HP. It has a 5.3lbs/HP power-to-weight ratio and retails at $124k in the U.S. Like the Huracan EVO, the Model X can from zero to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds.

On a previous race uploaded by Weisblat, the Model X humiliated a Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S on the strip, so it was interesting to find out how the Lamborghini compared.

Like the Porsche 992 Turbo S, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO was no match for the Model X Plaid. It would be interesting to see how the Huracan EVO performs against the Turbo S. 

