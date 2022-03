2022 Tesla Model X Fails To Meet Its Match, Humiliates a Lamborghini Huracan EVO

SUV

HP

If you are the kind of person who can spend a quarter-million dollars on a car with an equally matching performance and street cred, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO is a perfect choice.Forget how impractical it is or the attention you’ll get in traffic. This Lamborghini will take off at neck-breaking speeds when required, feeding your inner-ego with its visceral V10 exhaust note.But in the real world, where a gallon of gas now costs as much as an average meal at your favorite restaurant - the Model X has all the advantages over the Huracan EVO. It has a higher horsepower output and more low-end torque than the Lamborghini.Still, let’s not forget the Model X is a family. It also weighs considerably more than the Huracan EVO at 5,390 lbs (1,890 lbs more than the Lamborghini's 3,530 lbs).The Lamborghini Huracan EVO comes with a potent 5.2-liter V10 paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission making 640. The EVO has a power-to-weight ratio of 5.5lbs/HP and retails at $304k in the U.S. The Huracan EVO can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds.The Tesla Model X Plaid, on the other hand, runs on a Tri-motor setup making 1,020 HP. It has a 5.3lbs/HP power-to-weight ratio and retails at $124k in the U.S. Like the Huracan EVO, the Model X can from zero to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds.On a previous race uploaded by Weisblat, the Model X humiliated a Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S on the strip, so it was interesting to find out how the Lamborghini compared.Like the Porsche 992 Turbo S, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO was no match for the Model X Plaid. It would be interesting to see how the Huracan EVO performs against the Turbo S.