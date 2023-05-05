Base Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupes Look Like the V8s, But They're Still Six-Cylinders

The Mercedes-AMG GT grand tourer series has so many variants that one might be excused if they forgot all their names - so here and from now on, we discuss some of the base variants of the sedan version. Confusing, right?
As per the history books, the Mercedes-AMG GT has been the successor of the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG since 2014. The shorter moniker should have helped with the puzzles. Still, Mercedes-Benz was keen to complicate things almost immediately, so they launched stuff like the GT S, C, R, R Pro, Dark Night, Black Series, Track Series, and even the GT3 Edition 55 – some of them both in coupe and roadster form.
To complicate matters some more, they also introduced in 2018 a sedan-like variant, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe executive car, which is actually a five-door liftback! This, too, has a bit of leeway in making your Mercedes headaches grow a little more potent, as one can choose between 43, 53, 63, 63 S, and 63 S E-Performance powertrains! And it's no wonder Mercedes-AMG is making updates based on slices rather than the entire 4-Door Coupe pie, right?
The German automaker has recently announced a slew of upgrades for the six-cylinder models, including various design changes and additional standard equipment perks. When seen from a classic front-three-quarters POV, the 43 and 53 GT 4-Door Coupes get highlights like the new front apron, styled after the V8 versions, while the "decorative air intakes and the large central air intake under the radiator grille form a jet-wing profile."
The latter help direct the airflow to coolers and brakes, which is about it as far as free design upgrades go. By the way, the electric sliding sunroof and rear seat wireless smartphone charging are also standard from now on. At the same time, the MBUX digital infotainment system also comes with the latest operating system version. As always, the list of optional goodies is a bit more extensive. So, the Burmester surround sound system and Burmester 3D variant now get a new sound experience by Dolby Atmos, customers can also select a new shade called 'opalite white metallic' from the color reel, and further individualization can be achieved via the new V8 Styling Package.
The latter includes a new front apron, a rear apron with an integrated diffuser, longitudinal member panels, plus a series of elements inspired by the AMG GT Black Series. The new pack can be mixed with the Aerodynamic Package so that "the front splitter and flicks are given a new shape," but the portfolio of wheels, upholsteries, and engines remain entirely unchanged. As such, the GT 43 retains the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder mill with 367 hp and 22 hp (MHEV) while the GT 53 rolls with 435 hp (+22 hp), and both feature the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system as standard equipment.
To complicate matters some more, they also introduced in 2018 a sedan-like variant, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe executive car, which is actually a five-door liftback! This, too, has a bit of leeway in making your Mercedes headaches grow a little more potent, as one can choose between 43, 53, 63, 63 S, and 63 S E-Performance powertrains! And it's no wonder Mercedes-AMG is making updates based on slices rather than the entire 4-Door Coupe pie, right?
The German automaker has recently announced a slew of upgrades for the six-cylinder models, including various design changes and additional standard equipment perks. When seen from a classic front-three-quarters POV, the 43 and 53 GT 4-Door Coupes get highlights like the new front apron, styled after the V8 versions, while the "decorative air intakes and the large central air intake under the radiator grille form a jet-wing profile."
The latter help direct the airflow to coolers and brakes, which is about it as far as free design upgrades go. By the way, the electric sliding sunroof and rear seat wireless smartphone charging are also standard from now on. At the same time, the MBUX digital infotainment system also comes with the latest operating system version. As always, the list of optional goodies is a bit more extensive. So, the Burmester surround sound system and Burmester 3D variant now get a new sound experience by Dolby Atmos, customers can also select a new shade called 'opalite white metallic' from the color reel, and further individualization can be achieved via the new V8 Styling Package.
The latter includes a new front apron, a rear apron with an integrated diffuser, longitudinal member panels, plus a series of elements inspired by the AMG GT Black Series. The new pack can be mixed with the Aerodynamic Package so that "the front splitter and flicks are given a new shape," but the portfolio of wheels, upholsteries, and engines remain entirely unchanged. As such, the GT 43 retains the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder mill with 367 hp and 22 hp (MHEV) while the GT 53 rolls with 435 hp (+22 hp), and both feature the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system as standard equipment.