Base Ford Maverick Gets Leveling Kit Matched With New Wheel-Tire Combo

Some people aren’t really fond of the hybrid-powered Maverick because of the electronic continuously variable transmission and because it’s only available with front-wheel drive. Another point of contention would be the rear twist-beam suspension, but who are we kidding here? Even in this spec, the Maverick is a seriously good proposition because of the $19,995 starting price and the segment-leading fuel economy.
Even the XL trim level is more than adequate for small jobs and commuting. Don’t, however, dismiss this little pickup for its black urethane steering wheel and 17-inch steelies mounted with 225/65 rubber shoes because the aftermarket can go a long way. Maverick Truck Club member Mav615, for example, improved his XL with nothing more than five tasteful upgrades.
The list opens with tint on all the windows, plus a windshield strip that provides sun glare protection. Next up, a leveling kit from Rough Country was installed to accommodate 18- by 8.0-inch KMC Rockstar five-spoke wheels finished in matte black. The final piece of the build - thus far - comes in the guise of 265/60 by 18-inch Nitto tires of the Ridge Grappler variety.
Mav615 highlights no rubbing and that no trimming was required.
“I prefer the ride post leveling kit,” adds the OP. “It’s a tiny bit stiffer, but not harsh, and feels more like a truck. Leveling kit went on without any issues and did not require cutting. I do drive on dirt/gravel each weekend.”
Obviously enough, the high-riding XL in the photo gallery isn’t as frugal as the bone-stock truck. The OP used to average 34 miles per gallon (almost 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle, but following these mods, the most he squeezed out is 31 miles per gallon (7.6 liters per 100 kilometers). Still better than his other truck, a lifted Toyota Tacoma that gets 14 miles to the gallon (approximately 16.8 liters per 100 kilometers).
