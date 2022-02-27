2022 Ford Maverick Boasts Dana Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra Rear Axle With SmartConnect AWD

Ever since the Ford Motor Company unveiled the Maverick, the Dearborn-based automaker has been - and still is - very secretive about some of the finer details of the unibody truck. Dana, however, has shed a bit of light into the rear axle and disconnecting AWD of the Escape-based pickup.
In a press release about the NACTOY 2022 awards, Dana Incorporated confirmed the Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra with SmartConnect technology. First and foremost, the rear axle is listed by the American supplier with pinion features designed to enhance reliability. Reduced vibration is also mentioned, along with durability- and efficiency-oriented gearing features.
Also featured in the Ford Edge mid-size crossover, the disconnecting AWD system automatically connects and disconnects the secondary driveline only when required. That’s how the Maverick achieves pretty good fuel economy for a 2.0-liter turbo with 250 ponies and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) on tap.
"Dana has been working with Ford since it provided driveline technologies for the revolutionary Model T, and we are proud to continue collaborating with them in bringing innovative solutions to some of the world's most iconic vehicles," said Byron Foster, head of Light Vehicle Drive Systems.
Based in Ohio, the OE supplier also makes the off-road capable 35 and 44 axles used by the Bronco. The PerformaTraK electronic locking differential is worthy of mention as well because it’s capable of transferring full driveline torque to one wheel in the most challenging off-road scenarios. Dana also manufactures the 50 heavy-duty solid rear axle of the Bronco Raptor.
At press time, Ford offers the Maverick at $19,995 for the front-wheel-drive XL trim level with the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder EcoBoost lump comes with standard front-wheel drive as well, but optional all-wheel drive is worth your money because it flaunts independent rear suspension compared to the twist-beam setup of FWD specifications.
The Bronco, meanwhile, has gotten more expensive once again. Prices kick off at $30,800 sans taxes and options while the Raptor retails at $68,500.
Also featured in the Ford Edge mid-size crossover, the disconnecting AWD system automatically connects and disconnects the secondary driveline only when required. That’s how the Maverick achieves pretty good fuel economy for a 2.0-liter turbo with 250 ponies and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) on tap.
"Dana has been working with Ford since it provided driveline technologies for the revolutionary Model T, and we are proud to continue collaborating with them in bringing innovative solutions to some of the world's most iconic vehicles," said Byron Foster, head of Light Vehicle Drive Systems.
Based in Ohio, the OE supplier also makes the off-road capable 35 and 44 axles used by the Bronco. The PerformaTraK electronic locking differential is worthy of mention as well because it’s capable of transferring full driveline torque to one wheel in the most challenging off-road scenarios. Dana also manufactures the 50 heavy-duty solid rear axle of the Bronco Raptor.
At press time, Ford offers the Maverick at $19,995 for the front-wheel-drive XL trim level with the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder EcoBoost lump comes with standard front-wheel drive as well, but optional all-wheel drive is worth your money because it flaunts independent rear suspension compared to the twist-beam setup of FWD specifications.
The Bronco, meanwhile, has gotten more expensive once again. Prices kick off at $30,800 sans taxes and options while the Raptor retails at $68,500.