Hyundai Santa Cruz Imagined as Extreme 4x4 Overlander to Gain Bronco Affection

Ford’s truck-based sixth-generation Bronco should have nothing to do with Hyundai’s unibody compact pickup truck. Yet, somehow, they both feel prepared for great adventures across the virtual realm.
Given all the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor commotion (not to mention the years of regular Bronco hype), it is no wonder everyone has started to remember their take on the matter. Case in point, the virtual artist better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media.
Given the latest digital automotive project, the pixel master should direct the extreme CGI telescope at Ford’s Maverick, not the reinvented Bronco. Yet, the virtual expert likes all kinds of vehicles, including quirky little Citroen Amis that look virtually ready for anything via quick off-road mods.
So, perhaps remembering the previous (it dates back to 2017) Bronco work triggered the love for additional “safari/off-road/overland” projects. With a cool twist, of course. As such, instead of a proper truck-based, capable off-road 4x4 SUV, the CGI expert set sight on a lifestyle unibody compact pickup truck.
Not of the Ford Maverick variety. Even if the previous Bronco work or the sales results for last year had warranted it. Instead, it was time for a Hyundai Santa Cruz extreme makeover. Unfortunately, unlike the related-style Bronco transformation, we only have a couple of POVs to work with. And they both present about the same front and side surface.
Well, that should still be enough to entice our dreams. Complete with a neat, sun-setting orange paintjob. Also, lots of additional lights, tubular protection front/side and in the bed, or a cool suspension lift kit. Naturally, all the usual off-road/overlanding suspects are also present and accounted for. Like a subtle, matching accents winch, beefy all-terrain tires, beadlock bronze wheels, and enhanced fender flare protection.
Now, all we need is a bit of patience – perhaps the virtual artist will find the right amount of time to also give us at least a rear view of the adventurous goodies.
Given the latest digital automotive project, the pixel master should direct the extreme CGI telescope at Ford’s Maverick, not the reinvented Bronco. Yet, the virtual expert likes all kinds of vehicles, including quirky little Citroen Amis that look virtually ready for anything via quick off-road mods.
So, perhaps remembering the previous (it dates back to 2017) Bronco work triggered the love for additional “safari/off-road/overland” projects. With a cool twist, of course. As such, instead of a proper truck-based, capable off-road 4x4 SUV, the CGI expert set sight on a lifestyle unibody compact pickup truck.
Not of the Ford Maverick variety. Even if the previous Bronco work or the sales results for last year had warranted it. Instead, it was time for a Hyundai Santa Cruz extreme makeover. Unfortunately, unlike the related-style Bronco transformation, we only have a couple of POVs to work with. And they both present about the same front and side surface.
Well, that should still be enough to entice our dreams. Complete with a neat, sun-setting orange paintjob. Also, lots of additional lights, tubular protection front/side and in the bed, or a cool suspension lift kit. Naturally, all the usual off-road/overlanding suspects are also present and accounted for. Like a subtle, matching accents winch, beefy all-terrain tires, beadlock bronze wheels, and enhanced fender flare protection.
Now, all we need is a bit of patience – perhaps the virtual artist will find the right amount of time to also give us at least a rear view of the adventurous goodies.