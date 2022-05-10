Barely-Ridden 1995 Honda CBR900RR Has Fewer Miles Than a Trip From New York to L.A.

Looking for any cosmetic blemishes on this thing is like searching for a needle in a haystack.
A quick look at the cockpit area of this 1995 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade will reveal that it has only accumulated about 1,700 miles (2,700 km) on its six-digit analog counter. Moreover, the bike comes equipped with a modern battery, aftermarket seat covers and a Two Brothers Racing exhaust muffler, all of which were installed under previous ownership.
Within the CBR’s aluminum twin-spar skeleton, one may find a carbureted 893cc inline-four engine that sports dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and a quartet of constant-velocity Keihin inhalers measuring 38 mm (1.5 inches) in diameter. The liquid-cooled mill is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which turns the rear cast alloy wheel through a drive chain.
At a sweltering 10,500 revs per minute, the Fireblade’s four-stroke power source is good for up to 122 horses, while its torque output digits will plateau at 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) lower down the rpm range. This beastly oomph can push Honda’s icon past the quarter-mile mark in just 10.8 seconds, before achieving a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
Plentiful stopping power is made possible thanks to Nissin brake calipers that bite on a pair of 296 mm (11.7 inches) floating discs up north and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) drilled unit down south. In the suspension department, you’ll be greeted by 45 mm (1.8 inches) cartridge forks and an adjustable Showa monoshock with a remote reservoir.
The ‘95 MY CBR900RR has a fuel capacity of 4.8 gallons (18 liters), and its dry weight is rated at 408 pounds (185 kg). This stunning machine can be found among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, where you may place your bids at no reserve until tomorrow afternoon (May 11). For now, one would have to spend about ten grand in order to surpass the top bidder, who is offering $9,500.
