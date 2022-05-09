Mint-Condition 1985 Yamaha V-Max 1200 Is Just as Stunning as It Was Almost 40 Years Ago

The VMX12 can perform like an absolute marvel, and its styling is quite simply timeless.
Nearly four decades and more than 14k miles (23,000 km) have ticked past since this 1985 Yamaha V-Max 1200 left its factory crate, but it still looks as if it did so a few days ago! Recently, the Japanese muscle cruiser was fitted with a modern battery and Dunlop Qualifier tires, while its carbs have been revamped in order to optimize the engine’s performance.
Yamaha’s feral VMX12 is put in motion thanks to a liquid-cooled 1,198cc V4 leviathan, featuring sixteen valves actuated via dual overhead cams, a V-Boost crossover manifold, and quad Mikuni inhalers that measure 35 mm (1.4 inches). When the tachometer’s needle hovers over the 9k-rpm mark, this bad boy is capable of producing 145 wicked ponies at the crankshaft.
Lower down the rev range, a sizeable torque output of no less than 90 pound-feet (122 Nm) is delivered to a five-speed transmission, which keeps the bike’s rear wheel in motion through a driveshaft. When pushed to its absolute limit, the V-Max can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.3 blistering ticks before plateauing at a top speed of 145 mph (233 kph).
The creature’s suspension arrangement consists of air-adjustable 40 mm (1.6 inches) KYB forks up north and twin shock-absorbers down south. Braking is managed by dual 298 mm (11.7 inches) discs at the front and a single rotor measuring 286 mm (11.3 inches) at the rear. Finally, the two-wheeled colossus has a curb weight of 604 pounds (274 kg).
In case you’d like to see this untarnished ‘85 MY VMX12 making its way to your garage, then you ought to visit the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform as soon as possible because it’s currently up for grabs. The online auction will be open until the late afternoon of May 10, and you’d only need about 5,000 bucks to become the top bidder.
Yamaha’s feral VMX12 is put in motion thanks to a liquid-cooled 1,198cc V4 leviathan, featuring sixteen valves actuated via dual overhead cams, a V-Boost crossover manifold, and quad Mikuni inhalers that measure 35 mm (1.4 inches). When the tachometer’s needle hovers over the 9k-rpm mark, this bad boy is capable of producing 145 wicked ponies at the crankshaft.
Lower down the rev range, a sizeable torque output of no less than 90 pound-feet (122 Nm) is delivered to a five-speed transmission, which keeps the bike’s rear wheel in motion through a driveshaft. When pushed to its absolute limit, the V-Max can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.3 blistering ticks before plateauing at a top speed of 145 mph (233 kph).
The creature’s suspension arrangement consists of air-adjustable 40 mm (1.6 inches) KYB forks up north and twin shock-absorbers down south. Braking is managed by dual 298 mm (11.7 inches) discs at the front and a single rotor measuring 286 mm (11.3 inches) at the rear. Finally, the two-wheeled colossus has a curb weight of 604 pounds (274 kg).
In case you’d like to see this untarnished ‘85 MY VMX12 making its way to your garage, then you ought to visit the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform as soon as possible because it’s currently up for grabs. The online auction will be open until the late afternoon of May 10, and you’d only need about 5,000 bucks to become the top bidder.