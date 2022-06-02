Banned in the U.S.A.: Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Won't Be Living the American Dream

After many delays, and a hilarious comment by CEO Ola Kallenius, who jokingly said that they must have been “drunk” when they approved it, the Mercedes-AMG One has finally premiered.
It is the latest and greatest machine from the Affalterbach brand, has an F1 whiff, albeit for two, and won’t make its way to the United States at all. In fact, this shouldn’t have come as a surprise, considering that the company’s local branch hasn’t shared any news on the hypercar whatsoever.
So, what’s keeping them from bringing a few copies over here? After all, there must be a few avid collectors who can afford it and desperately need it. Well, that would be the fact that it hasn’t been built with U.S. street homologation in mind, as that would have compromised its driving performance.
This is what Mercedes actually said about it, quoted by Yahoo News. “In order to preserve the unique character of its Formula 1 powertrain, we have concluded that meeting U.S. road standards would significantly compromise its performance, and its overall driving character.”
So, there you have it, another cool ride that has become a forbidden fruit over here. At least this one is limited to only 275 examples worldwide, all of which were spoken for a long time ago, despite the steep starting price equaling to almost $3 million a pop overseas, before country-specific taxes.
The Mercedes-AMG One has a total system output of 1,048 brake horsepower, produced by the 566 hp 1.6-liter V6, sourced from the company’s F1 car, and four electric motors, one mounted on the crankshaft, one integrated into the turbocharger, and another two driving the front wheels. Performance-wise, you are looking at 2.9 and 7.0 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) and 124 mph (200 kph) from a standstill, respectively, and a 219 mph (352 kph) top speed. It returns the equivalent of 27 mpg U.S. (8.7 l/100 km) on average and can travel on electric power for 11.2 miles (18.1 km).
