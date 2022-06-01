2023 Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Debuts With F1 Powertrain, DRS Mode, and No Porpoising

First things first, let’s start with the powertrain, which combines a mid-mounted 1.6-liter V6, assisted by an electric turbocharger. It features direct injection and port injection, four overhead camshafts, can be revved up to 11,000 rpm, and has been sourced from the company’s F1 car.
Pushing out 566 hp (574 ps / 422 kW) at 9,000 rpm, the internal combustion engine, which is mated to a seven-speed automated manual gearbox, is backed up by no less than four electric motors. One of them is integrated into the turbocharger, another one is mounted on the crankshaft, and two of them drive the front wheels. The total system output is 1,048 hp (1,063 ps / 782 kW), according to the Affalterbach brand.
In terms of straight-line performance, you are looking at 2.9 seconds needed for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, 7.0 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph), and 15.6 seconds from 0 to 186 mph (0-300 kph). Flat-out, the Mercedes-AMG One can do 219 mph (352 kph). The average fuel consumption is estimated at 27 mpg U.S. (8.7 l/100 km), and it emits 198 g/km of CO2 combined per 100 km (62 miles). Moreover, it has a zero-emission range of 11.2 miles (18.1 km).
Drivers can choose between no less than six driving modes. Race Safe prioritizes the electric motors, Race uses the hybrid powertrain with emphasis on battery charging, and EV does the obvious. Race Plus is aimed at racetrack driving only, making use of the active aerodynamics, and lowering the car by 1.5 in (37 mm) at the front and 1.2 in (30 mm) at the rear, Strat 2 does the same, while providing full power from all motors, similar to F1 cars during qualifying, and Individual allows those holding the wheel to make their custom desired tweaks.
of the car, and improve its overall efficiency. Three setups are available here, named Highway (Race Safe, Race, EV, and Individual), Track (Race Plus, and Strat 2), and Race DRS, with the latter being activated at the push of a button, and functioning similar to the system in F1 cars.
Built around a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, with aluminum front and rear subframes, the Mercedes-AMG One has coilover suspension, with five links, and two adjustable struts on each axle. These can be set in Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. The front end of the vehicle can easily go over speedbumps thanks to the nose-lift system. Carbon ceramic brakes provide the stopping power, and it rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, shod in bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R M01 tires, 285/35 at the front and 335/30 at the rear.
Visually, the Mercedes-AMG One looks similar to the concept, albeit with relatively minor tweaks. It has removable carbon fiber engine covers, bigger side mirrors, and doors that still open upwards. Inside, it has seating for two on the bucket seats that merge above the central tunnel. The F1-style steering wheel can be adjusted, and so can the pedals, and passenger footrest. There are two free-standing 10-inch displays, for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, HVAC vents, digital rearview mirror since there is no rear windscreen, two mini-USB ports, Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber upholstery, and that’s about everything.
Production is capped at 275 units, and as we already told you in the intro, all of them were spoken for in no time, despite the starting price of well over €2 million.
