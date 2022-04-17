Bad Dog: 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Gets Chewed Up While in Storage, Also Parked in the Sun

Judging exclusively by the sales figures, 1969 was a fairly good year for the Vette. The production increased by approximately 10,000 units to exceed 38,700 cars (also as a result of a UAW strike that kept the 1969 model in production for two extra months), and the demand for the coupe gained more traction.
More than 22,000 Corvettes produced for the MY 1969 were born as coupes, up from fewer than 10,000 units a year before. Put this in percentage figures, and the coupe now accounted for more than 57% of the entire Corvette production, a significant increase from just 34% in 1968.
As a result, finding a 1969 coupe today isn’t necessarily mission impossible, but on the other hand, coming across a decently priced project that’s not a nightmare to restore is much harder than you’d be tempted to believe.
This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette, for instance, seems to tick many of the boxes for a solid restoration candidate, though, on the other hand, it comes with damage that you wouldn’t otherwise expect.
For instance, the front of the car exhibits damage caused by the owner’s dog, as it looks like the Corvette got chewed on occasionally while in storage. Fortunately, eBay seller 4ironman says two front replacement panels are also offered, so you should be able to deal with this unexpected damage quite easily.
Then, the Corvette has also been parked in direct sunlight, and we all know what this means. The paint has obviously faded, but at the same time, it doesn’t look like the rust is a major concern this time. The frame, for instance, looks pretty solid in the provided photos.
The engine on this Corvette is a 350 (5.7-liter) 300 horsepower that still starts and runs. This was the standard engine on the 1969 Corvette, with a 350-horsepower unit offered as optional.
Born in Arizona, this coupe has been sitting for approximately 9 years, but fortunately, it now looks ready to get back to the road. After a fierce battle and close to 60 bids, the car ended up selling for $13,700.
