Awake Crosses the Sea From Sweden to Denmark for the First Time, Uses Its Vinga eFoil

More on this:

1 TKO Type-001 Jetboard Is Ready to Make Waves, Hits 34 MPH, Has a Runtime of 45 Minutes

2 Jetone Jet Surfboard Makes Waves at 32+ Mph, Sells for 1/3 of the Price of Its Competitors

3 Surfer XT Electric Jetboard Hits 24 MPH With Human on It, Yours for Under $10,000

4 Awake's New Electric Surfboard Is Touted As the World's Most Extreme Carving Machine

5 Fliteboard Ultra Is a Pocket Rocket Touted as the World's Smallest, Most Extreme eFoil