TKO Type-001 Jetboard Is Ready to Make Waves, Hits 34 MPH, Has a Runtime of 45 Minutes

Jetboards continue to increase in popularity, with these motorized surfboards managing to offer adrenaline-pumping adventures on pretty much any body of water, from seas to lakes and everything in between. One of the manufacturers supporting this wave-making water sport is Singapore-based company The Kinetic Option (TKO), which has a new, competitive product to offer: the TKO Type - 001.
The Kinetic Option claims its TKO 001 redefines the electric jetboard experience, with the motorized board being a great option for beginners and advanced riders alike. Easy to maneuver by the former category and capable of offering “relentless power and responsiveness” to the latter, the TKO 001 is ready to deliver smooth, precise, and long-lasting rides.
Designed by the company’s in-house naval architects, the TKO 001 is made of carbon fiber and can be used not just in salt waters but also in rivers and lakes. The board is 5.9 ft (approximately 180 cm) long, packs a 12 kW motor, and can hit speeds over 55 kph (34 mph). It has some foot bindings like the ones you see on snowboards, and, as an additional safety measure, it can also stop the motor via an included power leash, in case the rider falls.
We have no info on the battery’s capacity but TKO claims its TKO 001 jetboard has a runtime of 45 minutes, which is above the average.
TKO’s Type - 001 jetboard doesn’t come with an app or phone control. Instead, you have a wireless controller that allows you to adjust the power level on the fly. The controller also comes with a display that lets you check the battery level and the speed.
The Kinetic Option is now available to pre-order for approximately USD 12,800, with the estimated delivery date being the end of this year. Alternatively, you can choose to just make a deposit now and secure a 2023 build slot.
Here’s the TKO 001 motorized surfboard in action.
