Jetone Jet Surfboard Makes Waves at 32+ Mph, Sells for 1/3 of the Price of Its Competitors

Electric surfboards are riding the wave of popularity, with these jet boards allowing you to enjoy one of the most adrenaline-fueled water sports out there without having to depend on the weather or sea conditions. And if you’re in the market for such a product, give the Jetone a fair chance, as it promises to offer you the biggest bang for your buck.
The Chinese-engineered Jetone stands out through its durable, reliable construction, impressive performance features, but also its attractive price, with this super-fast jet surfboard selling for 1/3 of the price of a normal electric board.
Aiming to introduce more people to the sport, Jetone is touted as a very budget-friendly option without compromising in terms of quality or included features. Its manufacturer goes so far as to claim it is the most competitive and affordable electric surfboard in the world.
Jetone has no fins and packs two 10 kW jet motors, promising to offer speeds of up to 52 kph (over 32 mph). That is almost as fast as Awake’s Ravik S 22, which can hit around 57 kph (over 35 mph), but that one is priced at around $14,800 with the standard battery, which lets you enjoy only up to 20 minutes of water riding. By comparison, the Jetone is powered by a long-lasting, 3.2 kWh battery that guarantees between 45 and 60 minutes of fun on the water and more than 400 charges.
With the battery included, the Jetone weighs 46 kg (101 lb), offering a maximum load of 100 kg (220 lb). As for its dimensions, the board measures 1803 x 633 x 183 mm (70.9 x 24.9 x 7.2”).
While most electric surfboards cost around $15,000, Jetone presents itself as a much more affordable option, which doesn’t skimp on high-end features but won’t break your bank either. The board is now available for purchase via Kickstarter and you can get it for as little as $4,300, if you hurry up and catch the super early bird offer. The estimated delivery date is next month.
