Surfer XT Electric Jetboard Hits 24 MPH With Human on It, Yours for Under $10,000

All the way back in 2020, the world was hit with an incredible contraption. It was called the YuJet Surfer, and it was a jetboard made, despite the name, in Florida, and priced back then at $9,900. Quite steep, compared to a regular surf board, but this one is far from regular. And so is its sibling, the one we’re here to talk about today.
Released by YuJet today, March 29, the new electric jetboard contraption is called Surfer XT. It’s, if you like, not a successor for the previous version, but rather a companion for it in a market that is, apparently, growing.
The soon-to-be entry-level XT will sell from $9,999 (upon its arrival, the price of the existing one goes up to $10,999), and promises to bring a "new level" in jet propulsion for such a contraption, although, at first glance, is not all that different.
Sucking water at one end through a carbon-infused intake and by means of an impeller, the board spits the stuff out the other end with enough force to propel the rider on top to speeds of up to 24 mph (39 kph). To keep the board going, YuJet fitted a waterproof replaceable lithium battery in there, good enough to keep the thing above the water for as much as 40 minutes. Speed is regulated by means of a wireless remote control.
All of the above are pretty much the specs of the existing YuJet. What is new on this one is a “more durable and powerful Roto mold board” that protects against “bumps and dings,” and some design changes. At the front, the XT features a bumper meant to protect the nose, and a pre-installed GoPro mount is now featured.
YuJet says the Surfer XT Electric Jetboard is already available for order, and you can have a closer look at it here.
The soon-to-be entry-level XT will sell from $9,999 (upon its arrival, the price of the existing one goes up to $10,999), and promises to bring a "new level" in jet propulsion for such a contraption, although, at first glance, is not all that different.
Sucking water at one end through a carbon-infused intake and by means of an impeller, the board spits the stuff out the other end with enough force to propel the rider on top to speeds of up to 24 mph (39 kph). To keep the board going, YuJet fitted a waterproof replaceable lithium battery in there, good enough to keep the thing above the water for as much as 40 minutes. Speed is regulated by means of a wireless remote control.
All of the above are pretty much the specs of the existing YuJet. What is new on this one is a “more durable and powerful Roto mold board” that protects against “bumps and dings,” and some design changes. At the front, the XT features a bumper meant to protect the nose, and a pre-installed GoPro mount is now featured.
YuJet says the Surfer XT Electric Jetboard is already available for order, and you can have a closer look at it here.