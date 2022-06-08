AutoFlight's New Test Flight Video Reveals the Latest Design of Its Prosperity I Air Taxi

Developing the Prosperity I eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) air taxi is a long-term project for Shanghai-based company AutoFlight. However, the Chinese aircraft developer is getting closer to commercial operations with each test flight it conducts, constantly modifying and improving its futuristic flying machine. The recently released proof-of-concept (POC) video shows us a version of the eVTOL that is very close to the final design.

