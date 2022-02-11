Future Hybrid-Electric VTOL With a 1,000-Mile Range Ready to Change U.S. Regional Travel

A new player is getting ready to take its chance on the VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) market. Founded by experts in propulsion systems, Odys Aviation has the ambitious goal of launching a hybrid-electric aircraft that makes clean regional transportation possible.
Most eVTOLs are designed to become air taxis for fast, emissions-free transportation inside cities. But Odys Aviation is developing a hybrid-electric VTOL that could operate between cities, reducing flight time on busy travel corridors by an impressive 50%.
Axel Radermacher, who is leveraging his experience at Karma Automotive, joined forces with James Dorris, former propulsion expert at Virgin Hyperloop, to establish this aviation startup (previously known as Craft Aerospace), in 2019. Together with several consultants in the industry, they are working on an VTOL for regional transportation. They believe that a new era of inter-city travel can be both eco-friendly and passenger-friendly, meaning no more time wasted at airports or on long flights.
The design and technical specifications of the future aircraft are still mysterious, but the manufacturer claims it will boast an impressive range of 1,000 miles (1,609 km), flying at a top speed of 345 mph (555 kph), at an altitude of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters). According to Odys Aviation, the VTOL’s range and speed, together with its size, are specifically meant for high-volume operations. In fact, it was designed using input from several airlines, so that the final product would be tailored to their needs.
The commercial version will be a nine-seater, but the company is gearing up to first test a smaller version. The plan is to demonstrate a one-passenger prototype aircraft this year, which is very fast considering the company has only been active since 2019. A recent seed funding round of $12.4 million will help get things on track, for accomplishing this goal.
Of course, there will still be a long way to go, with the VTOL expected to become certified by 2026. But, when it does, it could become a real game-changer in regional travel, able to cover 65% of U.S. domestic flights.
