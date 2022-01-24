Joby Aviation Claims Its Air Taxi Recently Achieved the Fastest Flight of an eVTOL to Date

More on this:

1 Joby Unveils Second Air Taxi Prototype, It Will Soon Begin Flight Testing

2 Archer's Ultra-Silent eVTOL Soars to the Skies for the First Time

3 NASA Starts Testing Joby eVTOL Aircraft to Help Advance Airspace Mobility in the U.S.

4 Joby Air Taxi Completes Longest eVTOL Test Flight on a Single Battery Charge

5 Joby Aviation Plans to Use Parking Garages as Landing Sites for eVTOLs