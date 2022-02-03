USAF Is Betting on a Stealthy Amphibious Hoverjet That Cuts Through the Air at 700 MPH

Autonomous aircraft are becoming increasingly important for the military, as they allow safe transportation of personnel and cargo even in high-risk conditions, as well as various other monitoring and surveillance tasks. Together with the ability to take-off and land vertically, these new-generation aircraft are set to completely change the future of U.S. Air Force (USAF) operations.
Only 11 out of 200 entrants were selected for the next phase of the High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing (HSVTOL) Concept Challenge, launched by USAF’s AFWERX program, focused on eVTOL development. One of these companies that will receive market research investments is Valkyrie Systems Aerospace.
Founded by former Special Operations military experts, the company is developing autonomous aircraft with a state-of-the-art flight control system, claiming to offer the best in terms of speed, range, payload, and survivability. The Valkyrie platform boasts three modes of operation – aircraft, hovercraft, and amphibious. Hovercrafts combine the capabilities of a jet and helicopter, and the amphibious mode allows them to land on water as well. In fact, this HSVTOL can even land on ice or any other rough terrain.
Valkyrie has designed two versions of its Hoverjet, the Guardian and the Eagle. The recent investments will be geared toward the Guardian, a full-size aircraft that can also be piloted, able to deliver 7,000 lb (3,175 kg) of cargo at sea level, with a cruise speed of 700 mph (1,126 kph), and a 15-hour endurance (with maximum fuel). Its Thrust Vector Control is what allows it to face even the most challenging weather conditions, while it also provides real-time situational awareness – a vital capability in critical situations.
The Guardian’s stealth design and advanced sensors increase its survivability, allowing it to detect various threats, including mines. It’s also designed with interchangeable interior modules for flexible operations. All of its features result in a flexible high-speed eVTOL that can be a real asset for medical evacuations, re-establishment of downed communications systems, and other critical tasks.
After having secured this funding, the next step for Valkyrie is to work with USAF on developing the Guardian HSVTOL over the next six months.
