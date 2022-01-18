AutoFlight Plans to Unlock European Skies for Its New Prosperity I Air Taxi

AutoFlight, a Chinese electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer, plans to take Europe by storm with its new Prosperity I air taxi. The company expects to obtain European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for its eVTOL by 2025.
AutoFlight has been working on next-generation air mobility solutions for decades. Its main focus was on unmanned cargo drones. To date, the company has completed more than 10,000 take-offs and landings in different weather conditions of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Now, Autoflight is ready to expand its range and build its first manned eVTOL, the Prosperity I. Not only that, but it also plans to expand its footprint as well.
A dedicated team will work at the R&D and certification center recently established at Augsburg airport in Germany. That's where the company's Prosperity I will be put to the test, and it will demonstrate its capabilities.
Former Airbus manager Mark Robert Henning, who's leading the Autoflight team in Europe, said: "We are bringing aircraft construction back to Augsburg, creating a high-tech location and jobs as we build drones and create a completely new market segment for airtaxis. What I really like about AutoFlight and 'Prosperity I' is the underlying simple concept. Simplicity translates into safety and efficiency."
The company has not shared much information regarding the new eVTOL. For now, we only know that the aircraft's simple design relies on the lift and cruise configuration, which combines range and safety with affordability. Prosperity I will be able to stay up in the air for 250 km (155 miles) on a single charge and carry up to three passengers and a pilot.
According to Autoflight, the certification process for its aircraft will begin this year and be finalized by 2025. We should see the manufacturer's results of its transition testing in a few weeks. The company also intends to build more test and demonstration centers across Europe in the future.
