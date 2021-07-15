Australia’s Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior Is the Frontier You Want in the States

Want an Awesome Dream Project? Build Your Own DIY Full Size F1 Replica Car

The 2021 Nissan Navara, which is different than the U.S. Frontier , has received the PRO-4X Warrior trim Down Under. The pickup truck, developed exclusively for the Australian market, will start arriving at dealers on September 1, with a suggested retail price that places it against the likes of the Toyota Hilux Rugged-X. 17 photos kW (190 PS / 188 HP ) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque.



Packing the safety, tech, and comfort features of the Navara PRO-4X, the Warrior model gets a Safari-style bull bar, integrated light bar, winch, specific towbar, steel underbody protection, and 275/70 Cooper Discoverer All-Terrain AT3 tires, with off-road focused tread pattern, wrapped around the 17-inch wheels.



Things such as the Warrior-specific fender flares, decal pack, headrest embroidery, and full-size spare wheel complete the makeover.



They will also be assisted by the intelligent forward collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, driver alertness, lane intervention, blind spot warning, around view monitor with off-road monitor, rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot intervention. Available from AU$67,490 (US$50,384) for the manual ‘box variant, and AU$69,990 (US$52,251) for the automatic, the 2021 Navara PRO-4X Warrior builds on the success of its predecessor, and is powered by a 2.3-liter turbodiesel that develops 140(190 PS / 188) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque.Packing the safety, tech, and comfort features of the Navara PRO-4X, the Warrior model gets a Safari-style bull bar, integrated light bar, winch, specific towbar, steel underbody protection, and 275/70 Cooper Discoverer All-Terrain AT3 tires, with off-road focused tread pattern, wrapped around the 17-inch wheels.Moreover, the ground clearance has been increased by 40 mm (1.6 in) to 260 mm (10.2 in), and at 1,600 mm (63 in), the track is 30 mm (1.2 in) wider. The approach angle has been improved as well, from 32 to 36 degrees, and the departure angle has gone from 19.8 to 19 degrees. Furthermore, new spring rates provide less body roll, while the revised damping on all four corners enables a more comfortable ride.Things such as the Warrior-specific fender flares, decal pack, headrest embroidery, and full-size spare wheel complete the makeover.Inside, drivers will find an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch instrument cluster display, and the Sport, Off-Road, Tow, and Normal modes available via the Drive Mode Selector.They will also be assisted by the intelligent forward collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, driver alertness, lane intervention, blind spot warning, around view monitor with off-road monitor, rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot intervention.

