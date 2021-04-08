4 New 2021 Nissan Rogue Crossover Utility Vehicle Going On Sale From $25,650

2022 Nissan Frontier Nismo Rendering Looks Like the Japanese F-150 Lightning

Small trucks in America haven't enjoyed the same varnish of premium equipment or advanced powertrains as their bigger brothers. But that's beginning to change, and the 2022 Nissan Frontier is at the forefront. 2 photos



Sure, you can get very excited about the 400Z sports car, but most buyers are probably interested in trucks and SUVs. The 2022 Frontier is more than just an answer to the Toyota Tacoma, Chevy Colorado, and Honda Ridgeline. It's completely redesigned to be relevant for years to come.



The bold, upright styling is a nice mix between the sci-fi features of a



But what if you went in the complete opposite direction? What if you didn't want good approach angles or recovery hooks? Well, we propose a crazy little idea: the Frontier Nismo. It sounds like the Ford F-150 Lightning of Japanese trucks and is the stuff that gets GT-R owners excited.





Every other truck in this segment is trying to be good at off-roading, so the Nismo would be unchallenged on the track. Unfortunately, Nissan hasn't realized the full potential of this idea, so if you could slide this story into their inbox, we'd appreciate it. And before that happen, you should know that this is just a rendering by Oscar Vargas (wb.artist20).



Just like the Lightning or the



Thinking back to a story from a week ago, we realize that this could appeal to the large Nissan-loving community in the Middle East. If they put a



