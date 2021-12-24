Australia Turns to Drone Seeding to Restore Koala Habitats in Areas Affected by Bushfires

The extreme bushfires of 2019 and 2020 have had a huge impact on wildlife in Australia, decimating many species of animals and leaving the land barren and the habitat inhospitable. Koalas in the region have also been among the ones that were severely affected, being forced to see their forests destroyed and their food sources drastically diminished. But several organizations are now teaming up trying to make things better, and Dendra Systems is one of them, deploying its drones to create green corridors and recover their habitat.

9 photos