DJI's Flagship Agriculture Drone Is Now Available Globally, Can Cover 40 Acres Per Hour

Most of us know DJI for its photography and videography drones, as well as for its action cameras, gimbals, and other such equipment. But the Chinese manufacturer also has a line of agriculture UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), developed in partnership with farmers, with the Agras T30 model being its flagship. Now the drone has become available internationally, along with DJI’s Agras T10 drone.
Agras T30 is a crop-spraying drone that brings more efficiency, convenience, and accessibility to aerial precision agriculture. It has a 30-liter spraying tank and a payload capacity of up to 88 lbs (40 kg). The drone features 16 nozzles, offering a spray range of almost 30 ft (9 meters). Agras 30 can cover 40 acres in a single hour. It is also equipped with dual FPV cameras.
With durability in mind, the control module of the drone is fully enclosed and the T30 also has an IP67 rating against dust and liquids.
Using the Smart Agriculture Cloud Platform, you can map your farmland or orchard and generate smart flight paths for the T30. The remote controller has been updated to deliver stable, clear images from up to 3.1 miles (5 km) away.
When not in use, the drone can be folded by up to 80 percent, for easier transportation.
The T10 is a more compact, lightweight agricultural drone with a detachable, 8-liter tank and a spray width of up to 16 ft (5 meters). It can cover up to 15 acres per hour and packs an ultrafast-charging battery. Just like the T30, this smaller drone also features a spherical radar system, front and rear FPV cameras.
Both drones are now available for purchase internationally and you can find them in more than 100 countries in North America and Europe. You have to contact your local dealer for more information.
