Freshly Announced Prestige X70 Yacht Is the Fully Customizable Boat of the Year

5 You Can Eat Roadkill, But Should You?

4 Brilliant Idea Allows Drivers to Report a Roadkill Using Just a Voice Command

1 Mystery of That Viral Jeep Grand Cherokee Stuck in a Mountain of Snow Explained

More on this:

Dangerous Cuteness Overload: Koala Causes 6-Car Pileup on Highway

Koalas are cute. In Australia, though, they can also be dangerously cute, like this little fellow who caused a six-car pileup on a highway in Adelaide. 1 photo



Luckily, no one was injured and it is believed the damage to the six vehicles was minimal. However, commuter traffic saw “major delays” because of the pileup, which is truly the last thing you’d want to experience on a Monday morning.



Nadia Tugwell was one of those commuters stuck in traffic, and she tells the same media outlet that she got out of her car and put the misbehaving koala into the vehicle, for safety. When she got back, she snapped this adorable photo of the animal at the wheel, looking like a boss. This could have been one of those viral “Feeling cute, might delete later” moments.



The koala was checked for injuries and then released onto a nearby property. Authorities warn drivers that, in Australia, any living thing is out to kill you in case of an animal wandering onto the road, any attempt at avoiding it is not advisable.



This six-car crash is the perfect example why they should be avoided. In such situations, it’s best to This koala wandered on the South Eastern Freeway in Adelaide, Australia like it owned the place and, as a direct result, six cars crashed into one another. Technically, 7 News reports, the koala didn’t cause the accident on its own, but rather the first driver to spot it in the middle of the road. In a misguided attempt to avoid hitting it, the driver braked and swerved.Luckily, no one was injured and it is believed the damage to the six vehicles was minimal. However, commuter traffic saw “major delays” because of the pileup, which is truly the last thing you’d want to experience on a Monday morning.Nadia Tugwell was one of those commuters stuck in traffic, and she tells the same media outlet that she got out of her car and put the misbehaving koala into the vehicle, for safety. When she got back, she snapped this adorable photo of the animal at the wheel, looking like a boss. This could have been one of those viral “Feeling cute, might delete later” moments.The koala was checked for injuries and then released onto a nearby property. Authorities warn drivers that,in case of an animal wandering onto the road, any attempt at avoiding it is not advisable.This six-car crash is the perfect example why they should be avoided. In such situations, it’s best to hit the animal than swerve to avoid it, because it can lead to a more serious accident. Koalas are cute, as are all other animals . But your and other drivers’ safety should come first.