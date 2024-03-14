autoevolution
 

Australia's Nissan Qashqai Family Expands With Ti e-Power Hybrid Model

Nissan has expanded the latest generation Qashqai family Down Under by introducing the new e-Power variant. Offered strictly on the range-topping Ti grade, this is a hybrid powertrain, albeit quite different from the usual offering.
Photo: Nissan
You see, instead of utilizing both the ICE and e-motor to drive the wheels, the new Qashqai e-Power uses the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engine to generate electricity that is sent to the battery pack via the inverter and then to the motor. The total system output is 140 kW (190 ps/188 hp), and it has 330 Nm (243 lb-ft). The model returns 5.2 l/100 km (45.2 mpg US) combined.

Since it builds on the Ti specification, it benefits from the same gear. This includes the 12.3-inch digital dials, 10.8-inch head-up display, Bose audio, massaging front seats with electric adjustment, electric tailgate, black headliner, ambient lighting, quilted leather-accented upholstery, and others. The e-Power adds special badging and front grille, active noise cancellation, regenerative braking, e-pedal, and vehicle sound for pedestrians.

Pricing for this model is set at AU$51,590, which equals US$34,130 at today's exchange rates. The ICE-powered Nissan Qashqai Ti can be ordered from AU$47,390 (US$31,350), whereas the lesser ST-L comes from AU$42,190 (US$27,910). The latter comes with 19-inch wheels, privacy windows, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charging pad, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control, and several safety systems, including the ProPilot with lane keep assist.

Further down the lineup, we find the ST+ version, which kicks off at AU$37,890 (US$25,065) and features 18-inch wheels, LED front fog lamps, 12.3-inch digital dials, sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay integration, rain-sensing wipers, and intelligent around-view monitor with moving object detection. This model can be ordered with a bi-tone look at an extra cost.

As for the version that kicks off the range, it is the Qashqai ST. It comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlamps with high-beam assist and dusk-sensing features, LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, a rear spoiler, and a multi-link rear suspension. Nissan also mentions the intelligent key with push-button start, heated side mirrors with auto-folding function, 8-inch infotainment system, six-speaker audio, 7-inch TFT display, and a whole bunch of safety systems.

Powering the Nissan Qashqai ICE lineup is a 1.3-liter gasoline unit. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine churns out 110 kW (150 ps/147 hp) and produces 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque and is hooked up to an Xtronic CVT with paddle shifters. Drivers can choose between three different models, including the Standard, Eco, and Sport.

Besides the Qashqai, the larger X-Trail (Rogue) also benefits from the e-Power tech in Australia, and it is a bit punchier. You can read more about the electrified mid-size crossover sold locally here, but before you do that, make sure to check out the e-Power version of the Qashqai in the extensive image gallery shared above.
