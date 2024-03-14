Australia's Nissan Qashqai Family Expands With Ti e-Power Hybrid Model

Nissan has expanded the latest generation Qashqai family Down Under by introducing the new e-Power variant. Offered strictly on the range-topping Ti grade, this is a hybrid powertrain, albeit quite different from the usual offering.
You see, instead of utilizing both the ICE and e-motor to drive the wheels, the new Qashqai e-Power uses the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engine to generate electricity that is sent to the battery pack via the inverter and then to the motor. The total system output is 140 kW (190 ps/188 hp), and it has 330 Nm (243 lb-ft). The model returns 5.2 l/100 km (45.2 mpg US) combined.
Since it builds on the Ti specification, it benefits from the same gear. This includes the 12.3-inch digital dials, 10.8-inch head-up display, Bose audio, massaging front seats with electric adjustment, electric tailgate, black headliner, ambient lighting, quilted leather-accented upholstery, and others. The e-Power adds special badging and front grille, active noise cancellation, regenerative braking, e-pedal, and vehicle sound for pedestrians.
Pricing for this model is set at AU$51,590, which equals US$34,130 at today's exchange rates. The ICE-powered Nissan Qashqai Ti can be ordered from AU$47,390 (US$31,350), whereas the lesser ST-L comes from AU$42,190 (US$27,910). The latter comes with 19-inch wheels, privacy windows, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charging pad, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control, and several safety systems, including the ProPilot with lane keep assist.
As for the version that kicks off the range, it is the Qashqai ST. It comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlamps with high-beam assist and dusk-sensing features, LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, a rear spoiler, and a multi-link rear suspension. Nissan also mentions the intelligent key with push-button start, heated side mirrors with auto-folding function, 8-inch infotainment system, six-speaker audio, 7-inch TFT display, and a whole bunch of safety systems.
Powering the Nissan Qashqai ICE lineup is a 1.3-liter gasoline unit. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine churns out 110 kW (150 ps/147 hp) and produces 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque and is hooked up to an Xtronic CVT with paddle shifters. Drivers can choose between three different models, including the Standard, Eco, and Sport.
Besides the Qashqai, the larger X-Trail (Rogue) also benefits from the e-Power tech in Australia, and it is a bit punchier. You can read more about the electrified mid-size crossover sold locally here, but before you do that, make sure to check out the e-Power version of the Qashqai in the extensive image gallery shared above.
Further down the lineup, we find the ST+ version, which kicks off at AU$37,890 (US$25,065) and features 18-inch wheels, LED front fog lamps, 12.3-inch digital dials, sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay integration, rain-sensing wipers, and intelligent around-view monitor with moving object detection. This model can be ordered with a bi-tone look at an extra cost.
