Audi RS6 Performance Chases BMW H4 on German Autobahn, Passes at 186 MPH/300 KPH

The German Autobahn is a destination a gearhead must visit at least once in his or her life, with this wonder road allowing one to fully stretch the legs of a vehicle. We always like to keep an eye on Autobahn adventures and we've just come across one that will make both four-wheel and two-wheel aficionados happy. That's because this stunt involves two stunning pieces of German engineering, namely the Audi RS6 Performance and the BMW HP.

6 photos



As for the Ingolstadt machine, this will make your dog happy, as well as keeping you entertained with the help of a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering an overly meaty 605 hp.



Speaking of the RS6, we'll remind you that the only performance driving aspect this hot station wagon won't cover is drifting. Of course, this won't stop drivers from trying to slide the hell our of the four-wheel-drive animal, since drifting is more popular than ever these days. Sadly, some people simply exaggerate, taking the slip angle abuse too far. And yes, the RS6 has its limits, as this



Returning to the adventure we have here, the two velocity tools obviously played on a derestricted section of the German highway network. And the aficionados enjoying them went all the way, with the example we delivered in the title above being as good as any when it comes to demonstrating how far the speeding went.



Now, one shouldn't imagine that the lack of speed limits means these Autobahn portions are police-free (and they shouldn't be, since we all need our security).



In fact, we've recently



