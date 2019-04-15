4 Audi Gets Involved in the Presidential Debate with Its Latest Commercial

2 2017 Audi R8 V10 plus Finally Gets Laser Headlights in the US

1 2018 Audi A5 and S5 Coupes Detailed Ahead of US Debut in Los Angeles

More on this:

Audi RS6 Coming to America Because Wagons Are Cool Again

The cars you were brought to school in aren't cool when you become an adult. That's why America stopped buying wagons and Cadillac had to give up on that awesome CTS-V. 3 photos AMG E63.



“The U.S. market is increasingly interested in real station wagons like the RS6 Avant”, Audi Sport’s Research and Development boss Oliver Hoffman, told



So there you go, guys. The rumors about the return of the RS6 turned out to be true. It's something that hasn't been available for 15 years, which doesn't mean Audi USA will add this car to its roster straight away. It can't, in fact.



The all-new generation is supposed to arrive during the last quarter of 2019, with some rumors suggesting it will be tentatively shown at the LA Auto Show. We know it's powered by the same engine as the Porsche Panamera Turbo, but should offer a bit more power, something like 600-hp and 600 lb-ft of torque.



Why not just buy a Porsche instead? Because the SUV to the gym, here you are in your low, brutal wagon.



This will be a technology bundle like no other from Audi, featuring adaptive anti-roll bars, rear-wheel steering and performance to match a budget supercar. The interior will also feature more screens than you'll know what to do with. Of course, if you don't want the RS6, Audi will 100% sell a Still, they're making a comeback. And while this is unlikely to dent the surging demand for crossovers, we can at least rejoice at the thought of some European exotics finally making their way Stateside. Pretty soon, the RS6 Avant could become a worthy alternative to the BMW M5 and theE63.“The U.S. market is increasingly interested in real station wagons like the RS6 Avant”, Audi Sport’s Research and Development boss Oliver Hoffman, told Car and Driver. “Therefore, it is entirely possible that we will bring it back to North America.”So there you go, guys. The rumors about the return of the RS6 turned out to be true. It's something that hasn't been available for 15 years, which doesn't mean Audi USA will add this car to its roster straight away. It can't, in fact.The all-new generation is supposed to arrive during the last quarter of 2019, with some rumors suggesting it will be tentatively shown at the LA Auto Show. We know it's powered by the same engine as the Porsche Panamera Turbo, but should offer a bit more power, something like 600-hp and 600 lb-ft of torque.Why not just buy a Porsche instead? Because the RS6 sounds great and it's the hipster choice. While every Instagram model takes her Mercedesto the gym, here you are in your low, brutal wagon.This will be a technology bundle like no other from Audi, featuring adaptive anti-roll bars, rear-wheel steering and performance to match a budget supercar. The interior will also feature more screens than you'll know what to do with. Of course, if you don't want the RS6, Audi will 100% sell a new RS7 and that RS Q8.