NASA Readies New Experiments for the Moon, Plans to Launch Them This Year

5 Mercedes-AMG GT R Doing Donuts In The City Is Savage

4 Mercedes-AMG GT R Drag Races BMW M6, Cheating Is Serious

3 Chris Harris Drifts His Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, Can't Stop Sliding

1 Sample the Mercedes-AMG A35 Acceleration and Exhaust Sound

More on this:

Audi RS5 Sportback Launched in Europe, Is a No-Brainer Coupe Upgrade

The RS5 Sportback was explicitly made to appeal to the American consumer, who was never going to give the RS4 Avant a fair chance. But just like in the case of the RS3 sedan, this car appeal to Audi fans all over the world. 10 photos



It makes 450 HP (444bhp) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint takes 3.9 seconds an top speed can be increased to 280 km/h (174 mph) using a special pack. Both numbers are the same as the RS5 Coupe and slightly better than the RS4.



Weight is not readily available, but we've managed to find out that the Sportback tips the scales at 1,795kg, just 35kg more substantial than the RS5 Coupe. And in return, you're also getting a longer wheelbase and overall body plus a 480-liter cargo capacity (vs. 450 liters), which is accessible via a liftback hatch, not a small trunk opening.



We also think it looks better than the Coupe, which is not usually the case with 4-doors. The RS5 Sportback is technical without rival, since BMW never took the 4 Series Gran Coupe to M town. But a



You'd expect Audi to greed and ask more money for the practical RS5 Sportback. And... you'd be wrong. Both cars cost the same at €82,700 in Germany. Of course, they still make a killing with the options. For example, the model in the photo features Sonoma Green paint (€900), two-tone 20-inch wheels (€2,300) and carbon interior accents.



Among the crazy options, we'd mention the carbon ceramic brakes for €5,000 and the €6,000 RS Dynamic package with dynamic dampers, the quattro rear diff matrix headlights. You probably really want that last one. The RS5 Sportback is finally available to European customers, and it looks like an almost drawback-free upgrade over the standard RS5 Coupe. Starting with the obvious, both cars have the same drivetrain, revolving around a 2.9 TFSI with two turbochargers and the biggest intake manifolds you've seen on a production V6.It makes 450(444bhp) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint takes 3.9 seconds an top speed can be increased to 280 km/h (174 mph) using a special pack. Both numbers are the same as the RS5 Coupe and slightly better than the RS4.Weight is not readily available, but we've managed to find out that the Sportback tips the scales at 1,795kg, just 35kg more substantial than the RS5 Coupe. And in return, you're also getting a longer wheelbase and overall body plus a 480-liter cargo capacity (vs. 450 liters), which is accessible via a liftback hatch, not a small trunk opening.We also think it looks better than the Coupe, which is not usually the case with 4-doors. The RS5 Sportback is technical without rival, since BMW never took the 4 Series Gran Coupe to M town. But a Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 is not that expensive at €84,430.You'd expect Audi to greed and ask more money for the practical RS5 Sportback. And... you'd be wrong. Both cars cost the same at €82,700 in Germany. Of course, they still make a killing with the options. For example, the model in the photo features Sonoma Green paint (€900), two-tone 20-inch wheels (€2,300) and carbon interior accents.Among the crazy options, we'd mention the carbon ceramic brakes for €5,000 and the €6,000 RS Dynamic package with dynamic dampers, the quattro rear diff matrix headlights. You probably really want that last one.